Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Liz Herber
Shopping
Last Minute Touches To the Holiday Outfit From Your Dreams
Liz Herber
Dec 16, 2009
Shopping
Feel the Holiday Plaid With These Patterned Gift Picks!
Liz Herber
Dec 14, 2009
Shopping
Dedicated Post: Five Golden Pieces of Jewelry to Pair With Your Partridge In a Pear...
Liz Herber
Dec 9, 2009
Shopping
A Winter White Windfall to Round Out Your Giftlist This Season
We've already established our affinity for wearing white after the traditional cease-and-desist date, and there's no reason that we can't share our
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted