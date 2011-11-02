Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kyle LaMere
Chicago
Score Your Party Dress(es) At This Holiday Trunk Show
Shani Silver
Nov 2, 2011
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Looks From A Fashion-Industry Renaissance Lady
Shani Silver
Sep 20, 2011
Chicago
Superior Sex: Sofia Clears Out Menswear For 20 New Ladies' Lines
Shani Silver
Jul 15, 2011
Entertainment
Chicago's 6 Most Amazing Architecture Spots
Chicago's savviest British import and all-around tastemaker, Zoë Ryan, was recently appointed Chair and John H. Bryan Curator of Architecture and Design
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Local Designer Ashley Scott Shows Us Summer Chic
When we first spotted local jewelry designer Ashley Scott, we knew we had to have her—clothes, of course. The second thing we noticed is how positive,
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Recap: Photos From Refinery29's Shop Crawl In Chicago
Did you crawl? We did! Yesterday, Refinery29 and Chicago's most shopping-savvy set hit the streets in Bucktown and Wicker Park for a shop crawl. Together
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Boutique Tour: A Local Style Blogger Picks Her Favorite Summer Looks
You would trust an expert, right? Someone totally dialed-in, wise, and ahead of the pack? That's why we chatted with local style blogger Chelsea Lavin for
by
Shani Silver
Fashion
Girl Next-Door: Luxemi Co-Founder Swathi Narra
Chicago is a town of truly talented entrepeneurs, and we've got our eye on one in particular. Swathi Narra is the Co-Founder of Luxemi.com, a fashion
by
Shani Silver
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted