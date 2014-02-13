Skip navigation!
Kristin Guy
Food & Drinks
The 8 Best Avocado Dishes In L.A.
Kristin Guy
Feb 13, 2014
Food & Drinks
The 8 BEST Candy Stores In L.A.
Kristin Guy
Oct 22, 2013
Food & Drinks
L.A.'s 6 Hottest New Restos...According To The Pros
Kristin Guy
Sep 9, 2013
Travel
The 14 Reasons We LOVE Las Vegas
Let's face it: Sometimes you just need to get away. And, though we don't have an island in our backyard, we do have quite the playground. That's
by
Kristin Guy
Food & Drinks
L.A.'s Best Top-Secret Cocktail Bars
Sure, we all know the latest and greatest joints to head to on a Friday night. But, we also all know the frustration of a arriving at one of these said
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
L.A.'s 7 Best Acai Bowls — Eat 'Em Up!
Us Angelenos are always looking for the next best health fix when it comes to our food and the Acai Bowl is starting to gather quite the fan following.
by
Kristin Guy
Food & Drinks
The 10 Yummiest Chinese Dishes In L.A.
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 15.] There's no denying that L.A. is a literal melting pot of gorgeous food offerings. On any given
by
Kristin Guy
Local News
5 Hot Dessert Trends Taking Over L.A. — Move Over, Cronut!
Food, like fashion, tends to cycle through some serious fads. While high-top sneakers are getting stamped out for high-wedge kicks, your routine macaroon
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
Forks Up! L.A.’s Top Brunch Spots For Lip-Smackin’ Weekend Nosh
Could anything top a long, lazy afternoon brunch? Seriously, after a tough week, there's really nothing better than hanging recovering over plates piled
by
Kristin Guy
Food & Drinks
Ready For Some Major Food Porn? The 10 Grub-Centric Blogs You Nee...
There's no shortage of exceptional food coverage happening in L.A. In fact, it's difficult to keep up with what feels like a spankin' new site launched on
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
Taco Party! 10 Of L.A's Most Flavorful Bites — Chow Down Now
Oh tacos — you perfect little packages of savory goodness. If it were up to us, we'd fold everything inside a tasty tortilla and call it a meal.
by
Kristin Guy
Food & Drinks
Thirsting For Good Design? Accessorize Your Vino With Style
We can't be the only ones who cringe at the (lack of) diverse wine accessories on the market. In fact, if we see one more tacky, pop art-inspired bunch of
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
10 Of L.A.'s Tastiest Pasta Dishes — Make Those Carbs Count!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on February 8.] Now that we've all concluded our obligatory New Year's juice cleanse, it's time to power up
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
Day Pass: Explore Atwater Village, Our Fave Hidden Gem!
Nestled between Glendale and Silver Lake is the unassuming neighborhood, Atwater Village. Once home to the recording HQ of the Beastie Boys ( where they
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
10 Tasty L.A. Desserts To Satisfy That Sweet Tooth
There's something about dessert that always brings out our inner candy-crazed child. Thankfully, this town has no shortage of tempting treats to sink our
by
Kristin Guy
Los Angeles
Cheap Chow! 15 Under-$15 L.A. Dishes That Are Oh-So Delish
We Angelenos hustle hard for our moolah, and nothing bites more than blowing that hard-earned cash trying to satisfy a surprise snack attack. And yet,
by
Kristin Guy
