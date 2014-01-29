Skip navigation!
Kenny Wu and Ben Poster
How To Rock An '80s Swoop
Dianna Mazzone
Jan 29, 2014
Hair
A Fauxhawk For Long Curly Hair? Yes, Please
Gabrielle Korn
Jan 14, 2014
Hair
Shiny, Fancy Hair Without All The Hassle
Gabrielle Korn
Jan 7, 2014
Tinseltown
This Holiday Updo Is A Triple Whammy
So, it's Christmas Eve, and all of a sudden you just can't wear your hair in your go-to holiday style. We've all been there, and we hear you. There are
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
A Katniss-Style Braid We'd All Volunteer For
At this point, we could write a thesis on the cultural implications of Jennifer Lawrence's hair. What we're not so well-versed in? Those super-elaborate
by
Gabrielle Korn
