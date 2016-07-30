Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Katie McCurdy
Hair
These Before-And-After Hair Makeovers Are The Best Thing You'll See Today
Taylor Bryant
Jul 30, 2016
Makeup
In Her Kit: A Top Celeb Makeup Artist Spills About All Her Favorite Products
Lexy Lebsack
Oct 24, 2015
Styling Tips
4 Fall Coats You Need — & How To Pull Them Off
Calvy Click
Sep 21, 2015
Styling Tips
The Fashion-Girl Trend You CAN Pull Off
There are some fashion-girl trends that even the most style adept have trouble mastering with total confidence — take socks with sandals or
by
Raquel Laneri
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: How To Shop Ebay And Look Like A Style Star
Update: We're channeling Sophie's red, white, and blue looks this weekend and you should, too! This story was originally published on June 20, 2013. It
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Inside A Stunning Stylesetter's Closet...Oh, And You Can Shop It,...
As owner of Parlor, one of Soho's edgiest showrooms, Taylor Anne Thomas not only spends her days meeting with top execs from Barneys New York and the
by
Amanda Keiser
Fashion
How To Rock Leopard-Print Denim Like A Grown Up
If you've been keeping your eyes on the urban game trails, you've probably seen a lot of wild prints running by. Patterned denim is more popular than ever
by
Us
Fashion
Dress Blues: Three Ways To Style Your Denim Shirt
For our money — which, granted, isn't a lot — there's nothing more essential, practical, and stylish than a comfortable denim or chambray shirt. In
by
Us
Fashion
How To Rock White Denim Well Past Labor Day
We're guessing most of you don't pay any heed to that old rule against wearing white past the summer months (we're even willing to bet that the majority
by
Gabriel Bell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted