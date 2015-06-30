Skip navigation!
Katie Long
Living
How NOT To Be Rude When Giving A Wedding Gift
Colleen Barrett
Jun 30, 2015
Hair
The Only 4 Hairstyles You Need This Summer
Jada Wong
Jun 17, 2015
Beauty
How To Do Your Hair For Every Party This Summer
Jada Wong
May 27, 2015
Makeup
3 Ways To Look AMAZING From AM To PM
Just because we close our laptops at 5 p.m. doesn't mean that we're done for the day. In fact, when we leave the office, we're often running to the gym,
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Bet You Didn't Know Drugstore Makeup Could Do This
With fashion, we give ourselves free reign to splurge on basics. (Because, you'll totally wear that leather jacket for, like, ever.) But, when it comes to
by
Maria Del Russo
