Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kate Mulling
Entertaining
Two Neighborhoods, Infinite Gifts. The Most Awesome Guide In Town!
Kate Mulling
Dec 22, 2011
Styling Tips
Hot Holiday Outfits To Copy Now: Emma Watson, Emma Stone, And More
Kate Mulling
Nov 17, 2011
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 17 2011
Kate Mulling
Nov 17, 2011
Styling Tips
9 Genius Styling Tips From L.A.'s Hottest Parties
With so many holiday parties on the horizon, it’s easy to get into a bit of a styling rut. So, instead of rocking the same look to multiple parties,
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Nasty Gal's Courtney Lowe Models Her Winter Unif...
Courtney Lowe is a true SoCal style star. The flaxen-haired beauty, who runs her own by-appointment vintage emporium, L.A. Vintage Exchange, is also a
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
Street Style ‘Staches: The Raddest Facial Hair On Real L.A. Dudes
We've had a corner in our hearts reserved for the guy with some thoughtfully pruned facial hair. But while stubble and beards work year round, this season
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
L.A.-Friendly Winter Coats Under $150
Buying the perfect coat for L.A. is a tricky needle to thread: You need something that you can easily layer for those evenings when it gets really cold,
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
L.A.'s Best Seasonal Desserts, Plus An Easy Holiday Feast Recipe
We’d be lying if we didn’t admit that one of the best parts of the holiday season is diving spoon first into our favorite pumpkin-flavored desserts.
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Say I Do To The Coolest Alternative Wedding Rings Ever
When it comes to unexpected pieces of jewelry to signify your never-ending love, we’ve only got eyes for one brand: Anna Sheffield Bridal and
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
11 Best Sweaters To Layer Over Everything This Winter
Finally, the SoCal weather is beginning to resemble something like winter. Possibly that means you're feeling a bit under-dressed for the chilly temps? No
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Fountain Of Youth: Does Naomi Watts Have Some Kind Of Dorian Gray...
You know we love us some older lady style icons, but when we saw this photo of the uber-talented Naomi Watts, it literally took our breath away. Spotted
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Party Pictures From Warby Parker's Star-Studded L.A. Bash
Who knew it was so hip to be square? Some of L.A.’s brightest style stars headed over to Confederacy Boutique earlier this week to join host Ashton
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Pamper Yourself! La Prairie At The Hotel Bel Air Is Officially Open
L.A. is definitely ground zero for iconic hotels — The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Chateau Marmont, the peep-show window at The Standard. But that
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Aww! The Devil Wears Prada Produces A Real Hollywood Love Story
While the audience may have been falling for Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, it looks like the British starlet was busy setting up her very own
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
Under $100: The Ultimate Stylish Gifts
Sure, we’re still delighted by the novelty of all the pumpkin-flavored goodies available in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. But, Venti Macchiato or not,
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Skin Care Legend Dr. Sebagh Solves Your Winter Skin Woes
Globally renowned cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, is one of the most buzzworthy names in the beauty biz. He's responsible for the famously
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: The Cutest Way To Style Your Denim Shirt This ...
Who: Kayla, student Where we snapped her: Robertson Boulevard and Alden Drive. What she’s wearing: Shirt and sunglasses from Crossroads Vintage,
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
Holiday Heels For Fall And Winter To Buy Now
Holiday season may mean endless hours of shopping and party prep, but there’s always a bright side: We get to buy a whole new wardrobe of fun and
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
L.A.’s 5 Best Nail Salons For The Perfect Mani/Pedi
Whether you’re the kind of gal who always reaches for Ballet Slippers or you're into a more radical nail job, there are plenty of spas all over L.A.
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Feathered Friend
Who: Marta, Fashion designer behind forthcoming brand Emme Gold Where we snapped her: The Grove What she's wearing: Forever 21 vest, Alexander Wang
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Southern Cali’s Top Haunted Hotels For A Wicked Halloween Weekend
We’ve told you about the best bashes all over the Southland, but if you’re looking for a bit of a spookier commitment for a wicked Halloween weekend,
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Would You Wear A Printed Dress This Weekend?
Name: Hanya, retail Where we snapped her: Robertson And Alden What she’s wearing: Dress from Australia, Alice McCall belt, Sportsgirl shoes. Why we
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Obnoxious But Awesome: Anne Hathaway's Metal Airport Bag
While we don’t necessarily think rocking a metallic purse is always the best idea when flying, we can make an exception if it’s the iconic Paco
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Tips And Tricks For Last-Minute Celebrity-Themed Halloween Costumes
If you’re still out of ideas for Halloween, fear not—costume designers and stylists-to-the-stars Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are coming to your
by
Kate Mulling
Home
Halloween Costume Inspiration From L.A.’s Local Tastemakers
It’s getting down to the wire on ideas for Halloween costumes, so we asked a few local tastemakers right here from the Southland to dish on what
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Biopic Babe: Who Should Play Grace Kelly?
Right on the heels of Michelle Williams’ take on Marilyn Monroe, it looks like Hollywood is gearing up for another biopic starring a beautiful blonde
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Heads Up: Minnie Mortimer’s First L.A. Store Is Happening (Very S...
Minnie Mortimer has the perfect blend of East Coast sophistication and West Coast cool, and now this pedigreed beach babe is gracing Southern Cali with
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
What L.A.'s Hottest Pastry Chef Wears To Work And Play
With Halloween a few days away, it makes sense that we’ve trained our candy-hungry lens on L.A.’s most adorable pastry chef and in-demand food
by
Kate Mulling
Celebrity Beauty
Lauren Conrad's Next Episode: A Book On Beauty
Former reality TV star Lauren Conrad has turned her attention to beauty recently, and, no shocker here—she got a book deal to prove it. After the
by
Kate Mulling
Entertainment
Tacky Real Estate Alert: Ed Hardy's Christian Audigier Is Selling
Have you ever wondered what Ed Hardy;s head honcho's house looks like? Well, us neither, but now that we’ve seen it, we can’t get the tack-tacular
by
Kate Mulling
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted