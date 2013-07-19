Skip navigation!
Kate Hoffman
Street Style
The Perfect Outfit: A Casual Weekend Look That'll Last Through Fall
Holly E. Thomas
Jul 19, 2013
Street Style
11 Street-Style Snaps That'll Make You An Accessories Addict
Holly E. Thomas
Jul 3, 2013
Washington DC
Drop Everything & Head To Urban Chic's Insane 3-Day Sale
Holly E. Thomas
May 31, 2013
Hair
10 Real-Life 'Dos That'll Make You Forget Your Own Bad Hair Days
UPDATE: Ready to finally settle on a summer hairstyle? We've got 10 inspiring 'dos to copy now, straight from local ladies. This story was originally
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
5 Stylish Resto Stars Show Their Best Off-The-Clock Looks
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 16. While chefs and restaurateurs get most of the praise for the crazy-strong momentum in the D.C.
by
Sam Hiersteiner
Washington DC
An Easy, Breezy Look For This Week's Perfect Weather
This week may have gotten off to a rocky start (by which we mean rainy, gray skies and zero sunshine), but things are looking up. Hello, sunny and
by
Holly Boyle
System Reboot
Real Talk: How Anyone—Even You!—Can Become A Runner
There are dozens of signs that herald the arrival of spring — floral prints, cute flats, breezy dresses — but none so omnipresent as the thousands
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
6 Real-Life Tricks For Looking Great In Jeans — See 'Em In Action!
Buying jeans is easily the most painful part of a shopping trip. But once you find a pair you love, you're together for life. That said, it's easy to fall
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Shoes, Glorious Shoes! 17 Sweet Kicks We Snapped Around Town
It may sound silly to some, but here at R29, we consider choosing the perfect shoe on a daily basis an art form— which explains why we spend so much
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
We’d Happily Snap Up This On-The-Job Ensemble
Skirt suits are a no-no as far as we’re concerned, but in the political hotbed that is our nation’s capital, it’s easy to lean towards more
by
Carlye Wisel
Washington DC
The Ultimate Vintage Guide: 16 Irresistible Spots In The DMV
UPDATE: It's going to be a balmy, blissful weekend, which means it's time for our favorite pastime — scouring the DMV's best vintage meccas for
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
4 Style Stars, 1 Major Spring Trend—See Them In Action!
UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 7. Here at R29, our mission is to take the season's biggest trends and translate them into real,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
8 Real-Life Looks That Are Perfect For Spring's Random Temps
Getting dressed when the weather is absolutely bonkers — hello, freezing rain and balmy sunshine! — presents a very specific style conundrum: How do
by
Holly E. Thomas
Hair
Got $25? Then You Can Have Amazing Hair—Seriously!
When it comes to hair salons, it’s no secret that Immortal Beloved is at the top of our list. Equipped with expert stylists and top-of-the-line
by
Kate Hoffman
Street Style
21 Dreamy Handbags Spotted On Real-Life D.C. Ladies
Call us crazy, but we don’t see anything wrong with obsessively tracking down stylish strangers and asking them about their amazing handbags. (Okay —
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
This Week's Hump Day Plans: Wine & Designer Duds At Wink
It might be a teensy bit premature, but after some amazing weekend weather, we're living the spring dream, starting today. To celebrate the arrival of
by
Kate Hoffman
Street Style
16 Awesome Shoes & Bags Spotted On D.C.'s Chilly Streets
UPDATE: The best way to show off some personality when you're bundled up? Opt for an eye-catching bag or a statement shoe — here are the coolest ones
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Instantly Double Your Wardrobe With This Trick For Spring Skirts
By now, we're all itching to bust out some of those light, breezy spring pieces — but one step outside proves that it's not quite time to make the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Scope The Madewell + Keds Collab At Tonight's Launch Party
Looking for a perfect excuse to shop, indulge in some sweets, and sip on bubbly? We've got just the ticket: Tonight, Madewell in Georgetown is hosting a
by
Kate Hoffman
Food & Drinks
3 Tasty (& So Easy!) Winter Cocktails To Warm Up Winter Nights
UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 23. That January thaw was nice while it lasted, but now that we're back on track with legit winter
by
Brittany Martin
Designers
Local Legend: MIRI's Chic Design Pro Shows Off Her Winter Style
One of the top reasons we love where we live (#DCpride) is that we have no shortage of multi-talented, world-traveling creative types who make their mark
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
Meet D.C.'s Chicest Coffee Guru & Tour Her New Java Spot
Looking for a good place to both get and feel the buzz? The Coffee Bar, Shaw's newest caffeine spot helmed by java pro Cait Lowry, is it. In addition to
by
Sam Hiersteiner
Street Style
A Street-Style Snap That Fuels Our Love For Sneakers
Fun fact: We have a well-documented love for cool sneakers. Nike Liberty-print stunners, Isabel Marant wedges, classic Chucks — you name 'em, we love
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
9 Wintry-Chic Looks Straight From The Streets Of D.C.
UPDATE: Finding yourself in a mid-season slump when it comes to getting dressed? Take some style notes from these nine ultra-chic ladies we spotted on the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
Spotted: The Perfect Outfit For Black Friday Browsing
Who she is: Madeline Hendricks Where we spotted her: Shopping in Georgetown Why we love her: Black Friday promises to be almost balmy, with temps
by
Kate Hoffman
