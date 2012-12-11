Skip navigation!
Karla Garcia
Street Style
16 Street-Style Snaps From Miami's Art Basel
Connie Wang
Dec 11, 2012
Makeup
Miami's Hottest Nightlife Star Shares Her Night-Out Beauty Routine
Leila Brillson
Sep 25, 2012
Street Style
The Perfect Outfit: How To Wear Florals, Miami Style
Leila Brillson
Aug 10, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: Now THIS Is How You Wear A Sports Bra In Public
It's true that if there's any group of people that'll be first to embrace the newest underwear-as-outerwear trend, it's the good people of Miami. Case
by
Us
Events
Snapped! Miami Swim Week's Best Street Style
Okay, NYFW, we're calling you out: While we don't have hordes of high-profile editors and whispers of Anna Wintour sightings, Miami Swim Week has got you
by
Leila Brillson
Street Style
17 Chic Snaps Of Miami's Most Stylish Bloggers
Miami, do we know how to throw a party or what? With a city of beautiful people and an organically grown, vibrant, and truly daring fashion scene, our
by
Leila Brillson
Street Style
SoBe Street Style! Peep These 10 Summer-Ready Looks
Here comes the heat, the humidity, and the sweltering days. For other cities, that means stripping down to the bare basics and just toughing summer out,
by
Leila Brillson
Styling Tips
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Peek Inside This Blog Beauty's Incredible Miami ...
Full disclosure: When Refinery29 first launched in Miami, we simply knew we had to get Annie Vazquez on our side. When it comes to Miami style, breaking
by
Leila Brillson
Street Style
Shoe Stalking: Putting Your Best (And Brightest) Foot Forward
Walking down Collins Avenue is fine for some window-shopping, but a more fun (and less wallet-achey) way to dream about what adorns our feet is taking a
by
Leila Brillson
Street Style
Stalking Street Style At Ultra And Winter Music Conference
Can you hear that, Miami? The city's collective sigh of relief as the hangover fades, the last beat freak's plane takes off, the final blogger finishes
by
Leila Brillson
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Lou Dickinson Mixes NYC Street With MIA Sun
We’ve all got one: a venerable bucket list of where we’d love to live "someday." And, along with Paris, Tokyo, Manhattan, and pretty much any city in
by
Christene Barberich
