Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Julia Stotz
Food & Drinks
How To Stock Your Fridge (& Cook) Like An Adult
Chloe Daley
Oct 29, 2014
Home
This Place Is Straight-Up Eye Candy
Ali Hoffman
Jul 2, 2014
Books & Art
Meet The Artist All Of L.A. Is Talking About
Ali Hoffman
Feb 18, 2014
Chicago
Meet Chicago's Newest Foodie Sensation
Hundreds of Chicago food fanatics tried out to be the new host of Check, Please!, but only one would be chosen to follow in Alpana Singh's footsteps. Meet
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Inside
The
Coolest Office In Chicago
Update: This story originally ran on June 21, 2012. Just letting you know right now: Your entire office is about to feel a serious pang of envy, thanks
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Accessory Stalking: 20 Chic Adornments Spotted In Chi
If you live for accessories, well, join the club. The quest for the perfect necklace, bracelet, earrings, or ring is a never-ending story—and we don't
by
Shani Silver
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Chicago's Friendliest Fashion Blogger
Meet Rachel-Marie Jones, style blogger and popular girl du jour in Chi-town. If you haven't already added her blog, Jag Lever, to your Google reader, it's
by
Shani Silver
Styling Tips
Spring Style Secrets From 3 Real Chicago Girls
After a winter of heavy layers, coats, and gray days, you might be searching for a little advice and some clever inspiration to get you in the mood for
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Serious Spring Layering
Where we spotted this look: In Wicker Park. Why we love it: Wicker Park is one of those neighborhoods in Chicago where itʼs not uncommon to see some
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Take This Chic Spring Outfit Anywhere
Where we spotted this look: In Wicker Park. Why we love it: We crave an outfit that's versatile. Anything that lets us go from the office to pretty much
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Outerwear That's Anything But Boring
Where we spotted this look: In Ukrainian Village. We we love it: We have already publicly professed our love for capes, but our adorable friend here
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: A Picture Perfect Chicago Spring Look
Who she is: Tess Where we spotted her: On Division Street in Wicker Park. Why we love her: We peeped this shining example of how to layer just enough
by
Shani Silver
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted