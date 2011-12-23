Skip navigation!
Julia Lola Wang
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Alex's Extra-Special Horseshoe Necklace
Us
Dec 23, 2011
New York
Meet Your NY Editor: 10 Things To Know About Annie
Annie Georgia Gre...
Dec 15, 2011
Hair
DIY A Chic Hair Bow That Even Gaga Would Envy
Megan McIntyre
Dec 14, 2011
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Charlene Loves J.Crew (A Lot)
Charlene Chang. Reserve Partnership Manager What I'm Wearing: "H&M booties, Gap jeggings, a J.Crew denim shirt over a J.Crew blue crew sweater, and a
by
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Christine White's Slithery Snakeskin Pants
Christine White, Director of Communications What I'm Wearing: "Gold Zara flats, H&M Snakeskin pants, a thrifted chunky sweater, a Levi's chambray
by
Us
Trends
Inside R29: We've Got Crazy Wrap Skills
Fun Fact: The Refinery29 staff enjoys engaging in serious rap battles. Okay, clearly it's wrap, and we're talking scarves — although we may have a
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Annie's Double Collar Coat
Annie Georgia Greenberg, New York Editor What I'm Wearing: "J. Brand jeans, DV shoes, Calvin Klein shirt, Love, Zooey double collar wool coat — we
by
Us
Nails
Our DIY Turkey Day Nail Art Guide!
One of the things we both love and loathe about Thanksgiving is all the downtime. While it's great to see your family and just enjoy not having a zillion
by
Megan McIntyre
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Taylor's Vintage Problem
Taylor Barringer, Project Manager What I'm Wearing: "Vintage silk blouse and vintage cashmere Burberry pullover bought in London, vintage necklace from
by
Us
Nails
Steal Runway Style With 3 Designer Nail Art Ideas
The runway is rife with beauty inspiration and there are always plenty of cool manicures to mimic backstage. Being the nail art savants that you are
by
Megan McIntyre
Street Style
12 New Yorkers, 58 Rings: Who Has The Best-Dressed Fingers In NYC?
As the days grow chillier and Jack Frost materializes from his icy cave, sleeves inevitably become longer, hiding our once tanned, bracelet-laden wrists
by
Christie Craft
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Isabelle's Hard-Working Outfit
Isabelle Rancier: Designer What I'm Wearing: "I am wearing the hardest-working items in my wardrobe — Alexander Wang bag, Madewell black jeans, J.
by
Us
New York
Our Favorite New Pizza Is Healthy (And Naked)!
Here in Cooper Square, our office is filled with as many foodies as it is fashion lovers, so our lunch orders are as diverse as our footwear. But
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
What We're Wearing: Shani's Personal 'Cheap Challenge'
Shani Silver, Chicago Editor What I'm Wearing: "H&M Tunic, H&M Tights, F21 Necklace, Topshop Shoes. I'm sort of my own personal cheap challenge."
by
Us
Trends
Inside R29: We're Keepin' It Spot-On
In our second installment of Inside R29, we'd like to say we plan happy coincidences of harmonious clothing, but that simply ain't the case. Yesterday,
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
10 Vintage-Buying Tips From The Queen Of Second-Hand Shopping
It’s no secret that the Bay Area is something of a vintage lover’s dream. What with the stellar second-hand offerings on Haight Street—and well
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Nails
3 Halloween Nail Art Designs To Master
Believe us — we're plenty irked that Halloween doesn't last longer than it does. Though we can't wear our costumes to work every day for a week (we
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Tracy's Serendipitous Jean Gift!
Tracy Wang, Freelance Photographer What I'm Wearing: "These Siwy jeans are a gift from designer Michelle Siwy, who I randomly met at Soho. I was
by
Us
Fashion
Inside R29: This Thursday We Were Seeing Stripes!
We're not sure if we're cosmically bound, or have just started to rub off on each other, but looking around the office we find eery similarities in our
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
Taming Of The 'Do: Pipino 57 Transforms Willow's Tresses
Lured into test driving Reserve's latest offer last night, I was a little sheepish walking into Ric Pipino's brand new salon, Pipino 57, for my hair
by
Willow Lindley
