Jessica Amento
Los Angeles
16 Questions With
Pitch Perfect 2
's Brittany Snow
Jessica Amento
May 7, 2015
Los Angeles
11
Broad City
GIFs, Because We Already Miss Ilana & Abbi (NSFW)
Jessica Amento
Mar 26, 2015
Los Angeles
The Cast of
Workaholics
Have Had Worse Jobs Than You...
Jessica Amento
Mar 13, 2015
Movies
Disney's New
Cinderella
Isn't A Perfect Feminist Fairy T...
For the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, the archetypal damsel in distress and her one-dimensional prince wouldn't do. We've been in the midst
by
Lauren Le Vine
Los Angeles
Claire Danes On
Homeland
's Most Polarizing Moment
Warning: Spoilers for the most recent season of Homeland follow. Anyone who watches Homeland can recall exactly how they felt when Claire Danes' manic
by
Jessica Amento
Los Angeles
Kerry Washington On How To Be More Like Olivia Pope
Few women on television are as inspiring as Olivia Pope. And, as self-styled gladiators, we were absolutely thrilled to catch up with the life force
by
Jessica Amento
Los Angeles
What It's Like To Be A Woman Working In TV
Women from all walks of Hollywood gathered Wednesday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles for ELLE's Women In TV Celebration. Presented by
by
Jessica Amento
Skin Care
Where To Get Waxed In L.A.
If you opt for a Brazilian wax (or even if you don't), you know the process can be a challenge. Yes, finding affordable prices or organic options can
by
Jessica Amento
