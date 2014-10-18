Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jen Steele
Hair
1 Flat Iron, 5 Amazing Looks
Gabrielle Korn
Oct 18, 2014
Fitness
Where You Hurt & How To Fix It
Bari Lieberman
Oct 14, 2014
Hair
4 Braid DIYs You HAVEN'T Seen Before
Gabrielle Korn
Mar 25, 2014
Styling Tips
How 5 Women Faced Their Fashion Fears
Any woman who even comes close to having a sense of personal style knows exactly what fashions, trends, and elements just sing on her. At the same time,
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
Hey, Party Girl: These 4 Looks Are For You
NYE calls for festivity, for sure. But, this year, we're challenging ourselves to think beyond the red-lip-smoky-eye combo we've been known to sport for
by
Tara Rasmus
Tinseltown
Party Makeup: 3 Next-Level Looks To DIY
Holiday parties are the time to dive into your closet and pull out the sparkly, the glittery, the lamé, right? The clothes are fun and festive, so why
by
Annie Tomlin
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted