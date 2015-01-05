Skip navigation!
Isabelle Rancier
Trends
An Illustrated History Of The Platform Shoe
Connie Wang
Jan 5, 2015
Celebrity Style
3 Killer Ways To Wear Our Favorite Jumpsuit
Leeann Duggan
Oct 23, 2013
Trends
Take Loungewear To The Streets
Leeann Duggan
Oct 11, 2013
Beauty
11 Beauty Myths That Are Total Nonsense
You have a college degree and a pretty sound knowledge of the arts, and your reading list is second to none. And yet, you still believe that plucking a
by
Emily London
Makeup
In Defense Of Being High-Maintenance
I'm not what you'd call a high-maintenance girl. Not by most definitions. Though I love to be pampered (um, who doesn't?), weekly trips to salons are
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Health
New Study Says Sex Addiction Is Not A Thing
"Sex addiction" always sounded a little like "the dog ate my homework," and now science is a mounting a case against the clinical-disorder hopeful. A new
by
Colleen Barrett
Los Angeles
Star Maps: Style Edition!
Fact: Star Maps are one of L.A.'s oldest (and arguably strangest) tourist attractions. But, does the idea of paying $5 for a map that will lead you to a
by
Ali Hoffman
Skin Care
13 Products That Changed Our Beauty Game
When it comes to our beauty routines, we can be serious creatures of habit. If you find something that works, why would you forsake it for something new?
by
Megan McIntyre
Health
What The Pill REALLY Does To Your Body
The birth control pill is one of the most groundbreaking drugs to be introduced in the past 50 years. It served as a player in the sexual revolution —
by
Erika Stalder
Home
Week Of Home: Your Eye-Candy Guide For Everything Design & Decor
Love our fashion features? Can't get enough of our exclusive interviews? Addicted to the R29-curated shopping roundups? Well, now we're channeling all
by
Diana Nguyen
Plus Size
The Plus-Size Woman’s Ultimate Style Guide
We know how tough shopping can be when you’re plus-size. Some stores think that just because you're bigger, you're shaped like a box and want to spend
by
Liz Black
Mind
The Yes-Woman's Guide To Being Assertive
For girls growing up, there’s no faster way to get ahead than by being agreeable. Schoolteachers commend us for getting along with everyone in the
by
Erika Stalder
Sex & Relationships
Tinder Tell-All: 4 Big Fans Share Their Secret Dating Stories
No, it’s not the new Grindr; and, actually, according to Tinder CEO Sean Rad, he’d prefer that you avoid using the “d” word when it comes to
by
Tara Rasmus
Health
How To Stop Being Treated Like A Doormat
The co-worker who tricks you into taking her load of the work by way of flattery. The family member who assumes you’ll pick up the check (again). The
by
Erika Stalder
Skin Care
Product Smackdown: Cleansing Wipes
Facial cleansing wipes are a lazy girl's best friend when it comes to late-night makeup removal, right? Well, that's the idea, but sadly, many wipes
by
Tara Rasmus
Skin Care
Are You Sabotaging Your Skin?
“Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage…” While we doubt the Beastie Boys were talking about skin care, their rhymes are speaking some serious
by
Megan McIntyre
Health
Don't Get It Twisted: Herbs Are Drugs, Too
Isn’t weight loss or gain as simple as calories in and calories out? It’s attractive in its simplicity, yes, but so is cold fusion. Did you eat half
by
Tim Ferriss
Fitness
Spin Out With The 6 London Cycling Routes That Count
Whether you're dependent on Boris Bikes or own a top-of-the-line Pinarello Dogma 2 that would earn an appreciative whistle from Bradley Wiggins himself,
by
Isabelle Rancier
Makeup
Beauty Math: Summer Shindigs Edition
The summer social season is in full swing, which means your calendar is most likely jam-packed with an array of cocktail hours, backyard bashes,
by
Megan McIntyre
Health
Could Tampons Be Toxic? This Doctor Thinks So
We've been so busy obsessing over all the various ways we absorb carcinogens that we totally forgot about one major bodily entry point: our vaginas. For
by
Gabrielle Korn
Sex
How To Keep Porn From Derailing Your Sex Life
In case you haven't noticed, porn is here to stay. It’s pretty likely that some of you ladies are high-fiving that fact right along with the zillions of
by
Jen Hazen
Entertainment News
Forget
GoT
, These Are The Saddest TV Moments Of All Time
Why is it that whenever we're feeling down we turn to sad, emotional music? It's counterintuitive, but it works. This week, however, music isn't cutting
by
Hayden Manders
Makeup
The Ultimate Guide To Longer, Lusher Lashes
Makeup: Doesn't seem all that hard to understand, right? Pick a product off the shelf, slap it on your face, and off you go. If only it were that easy.
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Tia Williams
Former beauty editor for Elle, Glamour, Lucky, and Essence.com, Tia really knows her glitz and gloss. Her Pinterest board is full of inspiring images of
by
Us
Spirit
The Get-Real Guide To Demystifying Astrology
Around here at R29 HQ, it's not uncommon to find a few staffers hotly engaged in serious discussion about their weekly horoscopes, the astrology apps
by
Gina Marinelli
Health
Can A Pill Really Make You Smarter?
Imagine a drug that makes you more awake. This drug, let's say, could keep you going for 24 hours, without feeling the slightest hint of fatigue or
by
Annie Tomlin
Spirit
Can Being Spiritual Make You Happier?
Spirituality: it's one big, loaded topic. And, while there are nearly as many systems of belief (or nonbelief) as there are people, being in touch with
by
Tara Rasmus
Work & Money
9 Easy Steps To Make Your Credit Score Shine
Time for some real talk about what "counts" for adults. Once you’re out of school, your GPA pretty much ceases to matter beyond looking cute on your
by
Alden Wicker
Entertainment News
The Manic Pixie Dream Girl For 2013
In 2007, A.V. Club writer Nathan Rabin noticed a specific type of female character that was appearing in films, one he dubbed "the Manic Pixie Dream
by
Leila Brillson
Politics
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Keiko Lynn
You've already been following veteran blogger Keiko Lynn for half a decade now, so we probably don't really have to do much persuading to get you to click
by
Us
