Hilary Moss
Trends
Study Shows Which Handbag Brands Are The Most (And Least) Name-Dropped
Hilary Moss
Aug 7, 2014
Stores
Nine West's New Ads Go For Silly, End Up Sexist
Hilary Moss
Aug 6, 2014
Celebs & Influencers
Victoria Beckham's Hand-Me-Downs Could Go To You, Not Her Daughter
Hilary Moss
Aug 5, 2014
Fashion
1,500 Bangladesh Garment Workers Are On A Hunger Strike
The more than 1,500 employees of apparel-maker Tuba Group in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who began a hunger strike on July 28 plan to continue their protest until
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
DVF Waited More Than 30 Years To Make
This
What Diane von Furstenberg is gonna do right here is go back in time to the '80s — with the February launch of a lower-priced jewelry line. Following
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Lady Gaga Wears Baby Gaga's Coat
Among the garments plucked by Carine Roitfeld for Lady Gaga's Harper’s Bazaar spread: a textured, geometric coat by Natali Germanotta, the pop
by
Hilary Moss
Trends
Haters To The Left — Saint Laurent Is A Bestseller
Kering, the luxury- and lifestyle-brand conglomerate formerly known as PPR, released numbers to recap January through June, and Saint Laurent Paris is
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Will This Prevent Brands From Knocking Off Indie Designers?
Etsy’s latest headlines aren’t limited to “19 Hilarious (And Creepy) Drake Items You Can Actually Buy On Etsy,” and “The 8 Weirdest 50 Shades
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Can't Ever Figure Out What Size To Buy? You're Not Alone
Attention, online shoppers: Clothes Horse, a tool that helps customers find the correct size, is about to graduate from the New York Fashion Tech Lab,
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Inside A $500,000, 3-Story Closet (The "She-Cave")
We’re acquainted with the contents of a “Man Cave” — a PBR-stocked Darth Vader fridge, recliner, and TV set to any sport. But, Cosmo introduces
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
Balmain Designer Thinks Zara's Interpretation Of Zalmain Is "Genius"
Last month, The New York Times alerted us to a shift in parlance among Zara shoppers — substituting “Zalenciaga” for Balenciaga-like garments,
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
'80s NYC With Madonna & Debbie Harry: Maripol Tells All
Maripol could easily be considered the gatekeeper of ’80s club culture. The French-born artist documented goings-on at The Factory, Max’s Kansas City,
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
How Hermès Stole The Olsens' Head Designer
Today’s name to know: Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski. The 36-year-old French designer has been appointed artistic director for women’s ready-to-wear at
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Facebook Is Trying To Change How You Shop — But Will It Work?
Facebook is attempting (once again) to enter e-commerce, displaying all the persistence of a miscellaneous family member who keeps trying to add you as
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
All Of The Brands Name-Dropped On
Sex And The City
As Pierre Buttin sat beside his girlfriend on the couch each night and endured 30 minutes of cringe-worthy puns, he couldn’t help but wonder, “What
by
Hilary Moss
Fashion
Orange Jumpsuits Too "Cool" For Jail, Thanks To
OITNB
One Michigan sheriff has decided to shelve the orange uniforms at Saginaw County Jail after a certain Netflix series upped their popularity. “It’s
by
Hilary Moss
Stores
The Worst Vanity-Sizers Might Surprise You
According to the Library of Congress, “The scientific consensus states that the likelihood of two large snow crystals being identical is zero.” And,
by
Hilary Moss
Fashion
Woman's Selfies Lead To Shoplifting Arrest
Today in Crimes of Fashion: A 27-year-old Illinois woman was arrested for shoplifting from a local store after uploading images of her haul to Facebook.
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Abercrombie & Fitch's Unlikely Celebrity Champion: Guess Who?
Remember when Rihanna’s stylist told The New York Times that the star had run out of clothes to wear? Thus spoke Mel Ottenberg: “It’s the end of
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
Presenting The 2014 CFDA/
Vogue
Fashion Fund Finalists
The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue announced the finalists for their 11th annual Fashion Fund on Wednesday evening. And, they
by
Hilary Moss
Stores
The U.K.'s Biggest Budget Fashion Retailer Is Coming To The U.S.
Wicked-good news for Bostonians who like their clothes as cheap as possible: The city will see the opening of the first U.S. Primark store. The
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Is Now A High-Fashion Model
Presenting the latest celebrity spawn turned model to watch: Patrick Schwarzenegger. The 20-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
by
Hilary Moss
Stores
JCPenney Finds A New Way To Address Body Image: Mannequins
Props to JCPenney — pun intended. In April, The Today Show brought together a handful of folks for its “Love Your Selfie” series and partnered with
by
Hilary Moss
Fashion
There's A New Black That's Even Blacker Than Black
Friends, the day has come that we can retire our "I'll Stop Wearing Black When They Make a Darker Color" T-shirts. According to The Independent, British
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
Has The Fashion Calendar Started To Implode?
One of the fashion world’s time-honored exercises in futility is explaining the industry’s calendar. “No, no, the clothes presented this September
by
Hilary Moss
Fashion
Blogger Claims To Be Johnny Depp's Stylist For The Free Clothes, ...
"I like attractive things, so should you," reads fashion and lifestyle blogger David Tripp's Twitter bio. But, don't try his alleged approach to shopping
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Lottie Moss, Kate's Little Sis, Gives Modeling In Her Calvins A Go
Today in Reminders We’re Growing Older: Calvin Klein Jeans plans to re-release a range of its best-known garments in collaboration with Mytheresa.com.
by
Hilary Moss
Designers
Margiela's Biggest Secret Casually Revealed On Instagram
Suzy Menkes nonchalantly blew the lid off Maison Martin Margiela’s purposeful secrecy in her British Vogue review of the house’s Haute Couture show,
by
Hilary Moss
Celebrity Style
Guess Who Was Rehired As American Apparel's “Strategic Consultant”
Well, well — look who came crawling back to Dov Charney like the model pictured here wearing the disco short and the mid-length tie-up blouse. Less
by
Hilary Moss
Ripped Jeans
Animals Are "Designing" Jeans Now
We’re suppressing the urge to type Dorothy’s famous phrase, though, in this case, it’s incredibly apt. A Japanese zoo recruited its lions and tigers
by
Hilary Moss
