Everdeen Mason
Pop Culture
Why
Jem & The Holograms
Is Insulting To Black Girls
Oct 20, 2015
Music
The Anatomy Of A Hit Sia Track
Sep 24, 2015
Work & Money
I Blew $600 On Hanging Out With Friends
Sep 11, 2015
Work & Money
Why Are So Many College-Educated Millennials Doing This For A Liv...
It's still hard for millennials to find jobs these days, which is why a high percentage of them are flocking to the growing customer-service call-center
Shopping
This Is What It's Like To Shop As A Black Person
This story was originally published on April 17, 2014. We decided to repromote it one year later, given the disturbing new report published on Zara's
Movies
Why Did This Have To Happen To Sansa Stark?
Let’s say it together: Gratuitous rape scenes do not compelling plot developments make. What Game of Thrones fans have been dreading ever since
Movies
Dear White People:
The Movie Everyone Needs To See
I walked into Dear White People looking for validation. I couldn’t wait to laugh at its satirical take down of ignorant white people, and I was
New York
The Badass Cosplayers Of New York Comic Con
The business crowd and tourists start to thin out on the long walk from the subway to New York Comic Con, making way for a growing parade of the most
Entertainment News
Martina Navratilova Is The Real U.S. Open Winner
Four-time U.S. Open champion Martina Navratilova received yet another standing ovation at the tournament this weekend, but this time, it wasn't for
Pop Culture
Why Your Ikea Stuff Never Looks As Good As The Catalog
Does your Ikea Bertil chair look sort of wonky? Don't worry, it's not because of your poor assembly skills, inability to read instructions, and/or
Pop Culture
#Gamergate Target Exposes Her Attackers
What do you do when an ex-boyfriend creates a blog to discredit you as a person and as a professional? You do what video game developer Zoe Quinn did
Politics
Reddit Shuts Down Celebrity Nude Photo Thread, But Not For The Re...
Reddit finally shut down, r/TheFappening, the main distribution source of the hacked celebrity nude photos this weekend. Redditors were confused and
Tech
Finally, An E-Reader You Can Use Underwater
As we sort through the latest iPhone 6 rumors, one thing we know is that it probably won't be waterproof — a sad thing for all of us who've dropped a
Music
FKA twigs Covers Sam Smith & It's Super Sexy
Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” is infectious. All summer, it's captured the lovelorn hearts of many a woman and won the singer fans like Katy Perry.
Music
Taylor Swift's "Twerking" Is Not Racist
Like Taylor Swift, I love dance. I love it so much that I have seen pretty much every dance movie and documentary, and I regularly Youtube dance
Pop Culture
Cosplay, Comic-Con, & Sexual Harassment
It's called “creeping at the con,” and it's when men grope, stalk, and/or take pictures up women’s skirts at Comic-Con and other geeky gatherings.
Movies
Why Marvel Isn't Making A Difference With A Black Captain America
It took me a little longer than I’d like to admit to realize that Green Lantern wasn’t always a black guy. Between sneak-reading issues of my
Movies
The Summer-Camp Movie: The First Teen Sex Comedy?
I have never been to summer camp. Not the true, sleepaway, romance-filled, adventurous camp that was featured on TV and in the movies when I was a
New York
Does
Game Of Thrones
Make You Hungry? Louro Has You Covered
As intense Game of Thrones fans, we'd be lying to you if we said we'd never thought "mmm" when a group of the show's characters sits down to bicker over
