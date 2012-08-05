Skip navigation!
Emily Draznik
Chicago
The Best Study Spots In Chicago
Shani Silver
Aug 5, 2012
Chicago
Store Opening: Celebrate The Launch Of CB This Thursday
Emily Draznik
Apr 25, 2012
Styling Tips
Fashion Plates: What To Wear To Brunch This Weekend
Shani Silver
Apr 19, 2012
Chicago
Don't Pay Taxes! At This Local Boutique, You Don't Have To
April 15 (the date we're all dreading) is rapidly approaching. Thatʼs right, taxes are due at the end of the week and we havenʼt started ours either.
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Spring Colorblocking For These In-Between-Season Days
Who she is: Allison Where we spotted her: On the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Holy color blocking, Batman. This Chi-Town chick definitely does not fear
by
Emily Draznik
Health
Get In Wedding Day Shape For A Steal At David Barton
Have you been stress eating because youʼre a little worried about the big day? Fear not. David Barton Gym has put together a little package to make sure
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Serious Spring Layering
Where we spotted this look: In Wicker Park. Why we love it: Wicker Park is one of those neighborhoods in Chicago where itʼs not uncommon to see some
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Outerwear That's Anything But Boring
Where we spotted this look: In Ukrainian Village. We we love it: We have already publicly professed our love for capes, but our adorable friend here
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Our First Spring-Print Sighting Of The Season
Who she is: Letesha Where we spotted her: On Damen Avenue in Bucktown. Why We Love Her: Lateshaʼs bun, piled atop her head, is not only epic, but it
by
Emily Draznik
Shopping
Colorful Spring Denim We Love
Spring style is all about color, and after a winter swaddled in dark tones and heavy fabrics, we're ready to shed some layers and show off. Denim, the
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
10 Chic Winter Capes To Beat Your Seasonal Style Slump
It's officially March, the month that can tempt us with a temperate breeze one moment and dash our dreams with a blizzard the next. It's no wonder that
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
We Chat With The Filmmaker Who Directed Tavi In "Cadaver"
Weʼve always known that Chicago breeds some pretty talented individuals, and itʼs nice to see some of our favorite Chicagoans collaborate together to
by
Emily Draznik
Makeup
Lipstick (Not Gloss) We'll Wear This Spring
Any girl living in the Windy City knows that a slick, gooey gloss can spell trouble. One strong breeze and half of your perfect hairstyle will be
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Art Students Dress Well. Duh.
Who she is: Eryn, a recent transfer to The School of the Art Institute of Chicago from Parsons, and she's majoring in Interior Architecture. Where we
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: How Many Pops Of Color Can You Count?
Who she is: Sarah Where we spotted her: On Pearson Street in the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Sarah can rock a pop of color with ease, and she's
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: The Least Annoying Way To Wear Plaid
Who: Zack Where we spotted him: On Wabash in the Gold Coast. Why We Love Him: Minus the fact that well dressed men who pull off “man-bags” make us
by
Emily Draznik
Chicago
Get Glammed-Up For Free At This Pre V-Day Shopping Event
The clock is ticking and you are deﬁnitely running out of time before the beloved (but mostly dreaded) Valentine's Day. Whether you decide on exerting
by
Emily Draznik
Entertainment
Staring Is Free At This West Town Art (And Live Music!) Show
Everyoneʼs seen a ﬁnished painting. Whether itʼs in a gallery or a museum, making up intellectual “blah blah blah” about something you have no
by
Emily Draznik
Entertainment
Don't Miss This: The Only Psych-Rock Band Chicago Needs To Know
Photo: Lenny Gilmore/Via Secret Colours Wednesday night, Chicagoʼs ﬁnest psych rock quintet Secret Colours will be playing music worth a mind-trip
by
Emily Draznik
