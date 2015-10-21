Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Daniel Horowitz
Fitness
The Butt Exercise Fitness Pros Swear By
Lily di Costanzo
Oct 21, 2015
Fitness
Yes, You CAN Have Abs
Lily di Costanzo
Oct 16, 2015
Fitness
The Best Arm Workout For Serious Results
Lily di Costanzo
Oct 12, 2015
Fitness
The Most Legit Workout Move You’ve Ever Tried
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges Really Count
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. The switch lunge, inspired
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
One Move For Killer Abs
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted