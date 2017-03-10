Skip navigation!
Clarissa Luna
Fashion
How To Wear Too-Big Clothes Without Drowning
Us
Mar 10, 2017
Hair
5 Badass 'Dos For Wet Hair — & They're Easy, Too!
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 6, 2016
Hair
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Hair
Nicolette Mason
May 28, 2015
Makeup
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Makeup
Full disclosure: I am at that point in the wedding-planning process — with just two weeks until the big day — where having to make any more
by
Nicolette Mason
Hair
1 Flat Iron, 5 Amazing Looks
There's a heat-styling tool for every curl pattern we could dream up. However, lucky for those of us with storage space as limited as our budgets, we
by
Gabrielle Korn
Music
Lights: Renewed And Shining Brighter Than Ever Before
If it's possible to have a coming of age at 27, look no further than Lights as an example. Her most recent album, the stellar electronic LP Little
by
Hayden Manders
Hair
Can't Braid? Say Hello To Faux-Braiding!
In a world in which braids have asserted 'do dominance and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we find ourselves a people divided: There are
by
Gabrielle Korn
Entertainment News
Meryl Who? Grace Gummer Does Not Want To Talk About Her Mom
What do you do when you’re 28 years old, you’re coming off one of the most-watched shows of the summer (Extant), and Ryan Murphy keeps putting you in
by
Lauren Le Vine
Makeup
3 Reasons To Ditch Your Makeup Brushes
There's a question the beauty-obsessed among us like to ask one another pretty frequently: "If you were trapped on a desert island, what's the one thing
by
Maria Del Russo
Music
Tinashe Didn't Ask To Be A Celebrity, She Was Born One
While other ninth graders were learning algebra and studying Romeo & Juliet, Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe — better known as simply Tinashe — was
by
Hayden Manders
Trends
3 Glam Spring Looks From Hair To Heels
In case you weren't paying attention, spring's runways got OWNED by fierce, high-drama looks. It was enough to make our slicked-back ponytails and
by
Allison Daniels
Trends
These Spring Looks Are Downright Stunning
When we think "classic style," we think of dames like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn — as we should. But, this season, timeless looks have been totally
by
Allison Daniels
Hair
3 Looks You'll Wanna Wear ALL Weekend
By the time Fashion Week's over and designers have taken their bows, we've already made several failed attempts to replicate all the runway looks. But,
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
How 5 Women Faced Their Fashion Fears
Any woman who even comes close to having a sense of personal style knows exactly what fashions, trends, and elements just sing on her. At the same time,
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
Hey, Party Girl: These 4 Looks Are For You
NYE calls for festivity, for sure. But, this year, we're challenging ourselves to think beyond the red-lip-smoky-eye combo we've been known to sport for
by
Tara Rasmus
