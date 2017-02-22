Skip navigation!
Christian Vierig
Fashion
The London Fashion Week Looks That Shut. It. Down.
Erin Cunningham
Feb 22, 2017
Styling Tips
Don't Wear A Suit To Work? That's The Perfect Reason To Get One
Connie Wang
May 31, 2015
Street Style
The 21 Most Fashionable Fellas In London
Emily London
Jun 23, 2014
Styling Tips
5 Looks For A Modern-Day Lady
These days, looking ladylike has very little to do with how much pink you're wearing or whether or not your bustle has bows — thank goodness. Girly
by
Connie Wang
Mens Fashion
Found: London’s Most Dapper Gents
London is an epicentre for men who know a thing or two about style. And, before you say anything, we know how totally fabulous the ladies of our fair city
by
Emily London
Street Style
Sudo' Style! Portugal's Finest Give Us A Master Class In Cool
Festival season may be winding down (tears!), but that doesn’t mean goers are slacking on style. Case in point: Sudoeste Festival, a five-day rager on
by
Leeann Duggan
Street Style
This Polka-Dot Playsuit Will Make Even Tired Eyes Pop
It only takes us one glance to realize that Julia's got the total package. Spotted on the streets of Copenhagen, she's seen here pulling her look
by
Natasha Colvin
Street Style
Could You Wear This Outfit Every Day? We Could
We hope that whomever equated the word sensible with frumpy is planning a huge apology. The two are, believe it or not, mutually exclusive. At least, we
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
A Two-Piece That’s Got Us Missing Our Old Cheerleading Uniform
We'd thought bomber jackets and matching pleated skirts were reserved for Britney Spears’ early days, but this take on the prepster set's staple is
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
A Hybrid Has-It-All That'll Keep You Heated, Too
There are ways to stay warm during the winter without throwing on a pea coat or puffer — and we're not referring to those finance guys who don't wear
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
A Whole New Way To Rock The Double Straps
From Leandra to Alexa, it's a proven fact that denim overalls are no longer reserved for Farmer Jon. But, what's interesting about this French twist on
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
Classic French Styling That's Worthy Of A Double Take
Parisian women are known for mastering effortless chic with a few doses of quirk. At first glance, this look is shades away from simple, but upon
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
Like Your Teenage Punk Phase, Only All Glammed Up
Bright and cheerful yet still fun and funky, we stopped this Parisian cutie for her dreamy ensemble, which easily conquered the art of juvenile touches.
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
The All-Weather Uniform That’s Totally Street-Style Approved
This Berlin stunner could be stepping out after a rainstorm or just kicking around on a crisp, fall day, but with a perfect weatherproof ensemble like
by
Carlye Wisel
Street Style
30 Street-Style Snaps From Paris Fashion Week
This is it, you guys — Paris Fashion Week, the last of the month-long whirlwind and about that time when showgoer's souls should be feeling weary…but
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Proof Is In The Picture: Functional Fashion
Can
Be Elegant
Frills are fine, but there is something to be said for straight-up functional clothing that's equally lovely. Yes, we're talking utilitarian gear —
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
This Student Gets An A+ For Her Chic And
So
Simple Ensemble
Even if you've never written a doctoral thesis before, you can probably understand the hard work, stress, pressure, and long hours it takes to pull it
by
Gina Marinelli
