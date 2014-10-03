Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Christelle de Castro
Fashion
9 Fall Outfit Ideas To Try THIS Weekend
Raquel Laneri
Oct 3, 2014
Hair
Just Add Water! 3 Easy DIYs For Wet Hair
Annie Tomlin
Jun 20, 2013
Fashion
Chanel Iman Shows Off 4 Copy-Worthy Outfits
Kristian Laliberte
Feb 21, 2013
Hair
Amateur Hour: The Hot-Roller Handbook
Contrary to popular belief, our staffers did not emerge from the womb knowing how to braid, curl, or draw a perfect cat-eye — we all had to learn it
by
Megan McIntyre
Fashion
Rites Of Fashion: Easy Glamour At Any Age
You've finally gotten into a style groove. You know what looks good and even have some killer go-to looks — but then, your life changes. You’ve nabbed
by
Sara Bliss
Designers
(Exclusive Video) Timo Weiland x Tsubo Spring '12 Shoe Collection
Timo Weiland x TSUBO SS12 from Christelle de Castro on Vimeo. January is right around the corner, kids, and with it, comes the first arrival of a
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted