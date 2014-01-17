Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
8 Reasons To Love Being A Bookworm
Carrie Murphy
Jan 17, 2014
Washington DC
8 Incredible Hot Cocoas To Try This Fall
Carrie Murphy
Oct 22, 2013
Washington DC
10 Cool Ways To Experience D.C.'s Museums
Carrie Murphy
Sep 19, 2013
Entertainment
Is Your Style Constitutional? What You Should Know About Clothes ...
In this era of self-expression, many of us are blithely unaware of how our fashion sense is limited by the law. After all, it's not a crime to wear a
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
9 Sweet Spots That'll Make You Love Del Ray
Cuter than Shirlington but not quite as aggressively quaint as Old Town, Del Ray is one of those rare Northern Virginia neighborhoods that doesn't feel
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
8 Weird & Wonderful D.C. Museums
Summer in the city — at least in this city — means tourists flocking to all the famous sites that make the District a memorable cultural center. And
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
6 Pick-Your-Own Farms For Harvesting Summer's Sweetest Treats
The District has great farmers' markets, but that doesn't mean you should limit yourself to the fresh fruits and veggies down the street. (Or at your
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
Summer Survival Guide: Where To Cool Down In The DMV
Summer hasn't even officially started yet, but we're completely ready to be in our swimsuits every weekend (fruity concoction optional, but
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
6 Local Music Festivals That'll Make This Summer The Best One Yet
It's finally time to celebrate the arrival of summer festival season! But not to worry if you're missing out on the big-name fests this year: There'll be
by
Carrie Murphy
Washington DC
3 Rad Day Trips From D.C. & The Travel Getups To Match
Summer may be on the horizon, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a warm-weather getaway before the humidity sets in. Luckily, we've scoped out
by
Carrie Murphy
Food & Drinks
An Expert-Approved Green Smoothie For The Perfect Spring Detox
There's a good reason behind the current mania for green smoothies — these potent concoctions are packed full of calcium, fiber, and vitamins. (Which
by
Carrie Murphy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted