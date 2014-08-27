Skip navigation!
Bek Andersen
Fashion
6 R29ers Test Drive Our Favorite Fall Denim
Jinnie Lee
Aug 27, 2014
Street Style
Next-Level Outfits From Yours Truly
Connie Wang
Feb 18, 2014
Celebrity Style
BK's Chicest Restaurateur/Editor & Her Fave Local Spots
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jun 26, 2013
Entertainment
MS MR Show Us Around Its Lite-Brite Digs
Before synth-pop duo MS MR unveiled its true persona, the duo emerged from the shadowy realms of Tumblr with "Hurricane" and its lush visual
by
Nathan Reese
Fashion
The Bowler Bag You'll Be Using All Season Long
I've always believed that a bag can truly make or break your look, which is why I might have a tendency to collect them. Okay, it's really an obsession
by
Grace Atwood
Celebrity Style
1 Guy, 4 Looks: See Nat Wolff's Hollywood-Meets-Big Apple Style
These days, Hollywood seems to crank out a new star every hour. And with competition more intense than a Project Runway episode, it takes someone truly
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Dazzle In Spring's Coolest Color Combo
A look that's being revived from the '70s is metallic gold — and lots of it. To make it more wearable, my trick is to pair it with crisp white — white
by
Grace Atwood
Celebrity Style
Elegancy Overload: Our Visit From Ballerina & Repetto Model Dorot...
There are many parallels that you can draw between fashion and dance (at least, this writer often does). They're both a means of self expression, there
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Master That Perfect Nantucket, Preppy Chic (Without Marrying A Ke...
Remember last year when we saw Taylor Swift frolicking with the Kennedys in Nantucket and fell a little bit in love with her preppy, retro style? Yeah, we
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Apneet Kaur Shows Us Her Fave Brooklyn Haunts
We're just going to come out and say it: This chick is all up on her muse game. It's hard not to be never-endingly impressed by everything Apneet Kaur got
by
Carlye Wisel
Fashion
DIY Genius Grace Atwood Shows Us NYC's Chicest Hood
If there happened to be a blogging "it factor," Grace Atwood's got it. The brain behind the fashion DIY blog Stripes & Sequins is one of those
by
Caryle Wisel
Celebrity Style
3 Sets Of Creative BFFs Show Off Their Spring Style
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 18. We pay lots of attention to cute couples on the site, but as Lena Dunham puts it, "the great
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Travel
Hamptons-Bound? Nab This Style Blogger's Ultimate Packing Tips Be...
What is that strange yellow ball in the sky beaming down those wonderful, warm rays of light? It couldn't possibly be the sun could it? Well, if that's
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Tour The West Village With TheSkimm's Gorgeous Founders
UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 19. While we obviously have a passion for fashion, it's certainly not the only thing that makes us
by
Seija Rankin
Travel
Countryside Chic: Blogger-Approved Packing Tips For The Ultimate ...
Carolyn Hsu, the face and fashion phenom of The Hsu Closet, is pretty much the ultimate city girl. Just flip through a few of her oh-so-metropolitan
by
Us
Travel
City Mouse, Country Mouse: Rock The Downtown Look For Your Next U...
Dunno about you guys, but after the last few months, we could really use some time away from the cold concrete and constant rumble of the city. Alas, just
by
Gabriel Bell
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Jet-Set Blogger's Perfect NYC Wardrobe
UPDATE: It's officially Friday, so why not celebrate a little TGIF with some major color inspo? This story was originally published on February 22. These
by
Seija Rankin
Events
What Our Editors Wore To NYFW
One of the best things about working at R29 HQ during NYFW is getting to see how everyone tackles their week's worth of outfits. For us, it's a chance to
by
Us
Street Style
3 Masters Turn Basics Into Something More
If you're like us, your closet probably consists mostly of basics…but what happens when you want to set the bar a little (or a lot!) higher (hello,
by
Connie Wang
New York
7 Holiday Outfits From
Lucky
's Senior Fashion Editor
As senior fashion editor at Lucky , Eleanor Strauss has seen hundreds of garments, trends, and designers come and go. So, it's only natural that she
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
My City, My Style: Stephanie LaCava's Top NYC Hotspots
The mind of New York author Stephanie LaCava can be described much like her blog: a "phantom cabinet of curiosities and ephemera." Indeed, the very sharp
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Makeup
Shine On: 3 Fun Ways To Wear Metallic Makeup
Like a magpie to a sparkly trinket, we're inexplicably drawn to metallic makeup. The shine, the glamour, the glitz — we just can’t help but be dazzled
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Small-Space Guru's Big-Time Style
UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 15. Small-space design is an obstacle in and of itself. Add to that communal showers, bad
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
How 3 Chic Ladies Style The Modern Suit
These days, it's more likely that you rely on a beautiful pair of patterned trousers or a poppy-red blazer as your workplace staple, rather than the tweed
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
Who Runs NYC? Rapper Angel Haze & Her Inimitable Style Do
New York-based MC Angel Haze has already been turning hip-hop heads for a while, and her recently released Reservation EP is bound to garner the mega-star
by
Nathan Reese
Skin Care
More Than Just A Pretty Face: The Courtin-Clarins Girls Are The W...
Just looking at the Courtin-Clarins girls makes you want to hate them — they're charismatic, gorgeous, wealthy, intelligent, chic, successful, and seem
by
Megan McIntyre
Entertainment
Peep Wynter Gordon's Anything-But-Basic Style
Wynter Gordon may not be a household name just yet, but she certainly is a household sound. Having written for artists including Mary J. Blige, Flo Rida,
by
Nathan Reese
Events
What 5 Top Editors Are Wearing To NYFW
We've all had that embarrassing feeling. You know, the one when you want to take a quick cell-phone pic of someone, but you don't want to come off as a
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
Rapper Iggy Azalea's Renegade Style
Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper who became an Internet sensation last year when she released the video for “PU$$Y,” an illuminating song about the
by
Nathan Reese
New York
My City, My Style: 2 Super-Luxe Editors Share Their NYC Hot Spots
With amazing style, a phenomenal work ethic, and an inspiring knack for innovation, it's no wonder that Ferebee Taube (who's worked as a brand consultant
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
