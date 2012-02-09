Skip navigation!
Ashley Jahncke
Events
Jewels & Dinner? Dannijo's Presentation Had No Models, Just Food
Annie Georgia Gre...
Feb 9, 2012
Events
Male Models Vogue It Out At Ervel (Gif!)
Connie Wang
Sep 13, 2011
Makeup
A Red-Hot Reason To Abandon Your Eyeshadow
Zoila Sylvester
Sep 13, 2011
Fashion
Carlos Campos Has The Hottest Male Models, Here's Proof
We love Carlos Campos for his thoughtful menswear. The decidedly South American vibes are complimented by a genius use of color, an attention to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Makeup
Is Kooky Brow Makeup The Latest Beauty Trend?
The furthest we go with our eyebrows is a pluck here or there and some brow powder in case we get a little overzealous with our tweezers. But this
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Shop Stop: Exclusive Gems Just For Locals At The Crangi Family Pr...
The Crangi Family Project is exactly what it sounds like. The minute you walk into the jewel-box of a store, you are greeted by either Philip, the design
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
7 Fresh Scents To Suit Your Spring Style
We know that sensory memory is the strongest of our five senses, and a killer scent can instantly transport you back to that crazy summer holiday in
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Single In The City! What To Do And Where To Go For Valentine's Day
We're not saying you're a bitch if you have a man-friend for Valentine's Day, but, we kind of hate you (okay, not really). Some of us here are single, and
by
Kristian Laliberte
Makeup
Risto's Burgundy-Colored Lip Was Done With Only A Pencil!
The dreamy knits and futuristic prints at Risto were thrilling as always, but what really captured our hearts were the dark burgundy lips and ultra-matte
by
Vivian St.George
Makeup
Cushnie Et Ochs Declares It's Cool To Be Shiny
Usual no-no styling techniques were running rampant backstage at Cushnie et Ochs' fall '10 show, but somehow, everything worked! For example, having red
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Our Picks For Pre-Fall 2010: Givenchy, Proenza, Wu, and More!
So far, so good! The arrival of the pre-fall releases has been like a primer for the main event three weeks away. Naturally, we're thrilled about the new
by
Ashley Jahncke
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: How To Wear Over-The-Knee Boots
The over-the-knee boot may be one of the most difficult footwear types to wear considering its streetwalker-like undertones. But with some smart
by
Ashley Jahncke
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: The Infinite Wonders of the LBD
When it comes to seasonally versatile wardrobe staples, nothing beats the legendary little black dress . We know we gush about LBDs frequently, but
by
Laura Yacoe
Politics
Follow the Gaga: Corset Sales Have Gone Up, Retailers Blame Pop S...
The corset has inserted itself in the fashion lexicon as one of the hardest and most painful-to-wear pieces. But, due to the audacious style of Rihanna
by
Laura Yacoe
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Hooded Parka To Bundle Up In
While we'd like nothing more than to stay in bed on miserably cold mornings (like these, in fact!), we've got to get up, get dressed, and get on our way.
by
Laura Yacoe
Shopping
9 Holiday Sweaters You'll Actually Wear
We remember the days when unwrapping a holiday sweater would bring forth a little wave of disappointment. But those days are so over, thanks to a
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Spots and Stripes For a Pretty Woman Get-Up
In Pretty Woman , Julia Roberts ditched her minidresses for conservative blazers and classic, spotted dresses--and though we can see why she'd want to
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Little Leopard and Fur for a Luxe Downtown ...
A combo of leopard, leather, and fur might sound heavy-handed, but the trick to pulling off such a hodge-podge of rock-'n'-roll staples is to stick to one
by
Connie Wang
Politics
From Kurt to Bowie, The Most Stylish Dudes and Why We Ladies Love...
It's far too often that fashion gets deemed as a women's-only sport, but there are few things sexier than a well-dressed man. From fitted shirts to
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Trend Watch: Pile On Your Mismatched Bracelets to Get the Clash J...
Even though we've gotten our fill this past week of black platform booties and oversized blazers, one trend that's caught our attention makes the standard
by
Christene Barberich
Events
We're Charmed By Abigail Lorick's New Spring Finery (And Her Litt...
The forecast said rain, but the vibe was decidedly sunny at Abigail Lorick's latest unveiling. Here, we spotted lots of perfectly twee looks, including
by
Connie Wang
