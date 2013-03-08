Skip navigation!
Anna Mathias
Street Style
16 Awesome Shoes & Bags Spotted On D.C.'s Chilly Streets
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 8, 2013
Street Style
9 Wintry-Chic Looks Straight From The Streets Of D.C.
Holly E. Thomas
Jan 11, 2013
Food & Drinks
Sweet Spot: 3 So-Easy Holiday Desserts From Sticky Fingers Bakery
Holly E. Thomas
Dec 19, 2012
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: What To Wear To Tonight's Election Parties
If you've done your civic duty and voted in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia today (or you're planning to hit the polls last minute), you've earned the right
by
Holly E. Thomas
Home
Never Found A Craigslist Treasure? This Pro Picker Can Help
We've all seen home tours online and in glossies where people show off impossibly stylish furniture bought off Craigslist for next to nothing. "Oh, this
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
Ready For Sandy? Prep With These Essentials For Hunkering Down
By now, you've probably stocked up on bottled water, batteries, and TP — and in typical D.C. style, your local grocery store is probably looking a
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Earn Yourself Some Green-Living Cred At This Two-Day Fest
Still don't have weekend plans? Well, how about, instead of the usual brunch-and-window-shopping routine, you end the month on a greener note with the
by
Anna Mathias
Home
Why Didn't We Think Of This? Pillowcases That'll Make You Smarter
Remember back in college, when you'd wake up with your face buried in a textbook on the morning of a big exam? (Or you tried the desperate-freshman move
by
Anna Mathias
Shopping
Hot Right Now: 18 On-Trend Oxblood Finds, All Under $100
It might not have the most pleasant name, but oxblood is shaping up to be one of fall's go-to hues. The saturated blue-red shade (you can call it
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
You Know It's Time For A Fall Makeup Switch-Over...& This Event S...
Now that summer is officially over, it's time to swap the fruity fragrances and glowing bronzer for cool-weather makeup that goes hand in hand with your
by
Anna Mathias
Styling Tips
Take Me Out To The Ballgame: What To Wear To Cheer On The Nats
The Nationals are on a major tear right now — they're currently ranked the top team in the National League East — and with it, they're bringing some
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Zoe Boutique Knows Our Fave 4-Letter Word: Free!
Hopefully, you've given your wallet (and yourself) a little breather from all those end-of-summer sales, because, well, it's not over yet— and the
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
Start Next Semester In Style With A Dormify & Madewell Shopping S...
The last days of summer are fast approaching, which means only one thing if you're an undergrad: It's time to go back-to-school shopping. Local brand
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 17 2012
Here's something to make you smile this morning: A hopelessly romantic photographer is trying to track down a couple that she candidly snapped during
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 12 2012
Fred Armisen explains how he plays President Obama for SNL — take notes and perfect your POTUS impression in time for happy hour. (Politico) Unleash
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 10 2012
Put down the Greek yogurt and indulge in a breakfast treat that'll take you no more than 20 minutes — think cinnamon-sugar donuts. (Table for Two)
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
An Artsy Ensemble Worthy Of Diebenkorn At The Corcoran
If there's ever a time to combine cultural enlightenment with air conditioning, it's now. And there's no better place to head than the cool, refreshing
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 05 2012
Local Top Chef alum Emily Sprissler is setting up camp here with her British gastropub, Mayfair & Pine. Even if fish and chips doesn't strike your fancy,
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 03 2012
Did you know George Washington rocked a 5 o'clock shadow? Neither did we. Thanks to restorative efforts by the National Gallery of Art, soon you'll get to
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 28 2012
Can the District become a hub for startups and tech companies? The D.C. Council sure hopes so: Members approved $33 million in tax breaks for LivingSocial
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 26 2012
Having a hard time staying office-appropriate in this heat? Try these cute workwear pieces to keep you cool and classy. (Washingtonian) Unleash your
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 21 2012
It's officially summer, which has one local blogger looking forward to the weekend with some bright beach-day essentials. (The Pursuit of Style) Two
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 19 2012
This new blog is making the rounds, capturing D.C. street style with a particular eye for classic menswear. (The New Classics) Live out your Gatsby
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
Work Out, Get Booze: This Class At Poste Offers The Best Motivati...
Finding motivation to hit the gym can be hard, especially when the arrival of summer weather means outdoor shopping, dining al fresco, and extended
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 14 2012
Dutch spirits brand Bols is one of the world's oldest. Hit up New Heights in Woodley Park tonight for a special sampling of their gin. (Going Out Guide)
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
This Barneys Co-op Sale Has Us Shaking Our Piggy Banks
Does a closet full of DVF, Alexander Wang, and Rag & Bone sound like your idea of heaven? If so, you're going to want to ditch work a little early today
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 07 2012
Bored with neutral hues for work? These brightly colored getups are chic, work-appropriate, and even travel-proof. (Washingtonian) The First Lady is to
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
Double Down With Two Sweet Sales At Urban Chic This Week
If shopping is your Kryptonite, you probably don't need much of an excuse to scoop some new duds. (Brunch on Sunday? New top, please!) Nevertheless,
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 05 2012
Nothing says Perfect Summer Outfit like a darling white Chanel purse and a polka-dot dress. (High Fashion 4 Less) If you have ice cream on the brain as
by
Anna Mathias
Washington DC
A Soirée Celebrating D.C. Style? Count Us In
If you're not sure what your plans are this Thursday, look no further: DC Scout, The Washington Post's e-newsletter on fashion and shopping events, is
by
Anna Mathias
