Amy Flurry
1 Writer, 6 States, 13 American-Made Gems: An Epic Shopping Adventure
Aug 15, 2012
Musical Muse: Lera Lynn Gets Country Strong
Amy Flurry
Jun 13, 2011
Check Out Laurel Wells' Fringed, Feathered Necklaces
Amy Flurry
Sep 8, 2010
We've Got a Sweet Spot For Our New E-Boutique Crush, Les Nouvelles
These days, there are few boutiques where thoughtfulness, smarts, and a mad sense of style hits you flush. Well, Les Nouvelles is in fact that rare retail
Amy Flurry
Mctega Designers Take Their Rocky-Star Vibe From Jewelry To Clothing
Clearly it was Mctega's collection—and perhaps their lack of sleep—that conjured Kafka's Metamorphosis. Fabricated from fine Italian silks,
Amy Flurry
