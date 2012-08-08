Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Allison Ramirez
Living
4 Unexpected Ways To Get Involved (And 4 Cool Miamians Who Do!)
Allison Ramirez
Aug 8, 2012
Designers
Mara Hoffman's Resort '13 Collection Is Kaleidoscope Chic
Allison Ramirez
Jul 17, 2012
Fashion
Project Runway's Nick Verreos Shares His Spring Styling Secrets With Miami
Allison Ramirez
Mar 19, 2012
Living
Fontainebleau Is Opening A New, Undeniably Awesome Store
We all love the Fontainebleau for its world-famous clubs, restaurants, and of course that faaabulous pool, and now we can wear our pride, literally. The
by
Allison Ramirez
Entertainment News
Extra, Extra: Mario Lopez Will Strip Down Next Week At Bloomies
Last we heard, Extra's Mario Lopez was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and then the host of America’s Best Dance Crew, but no matter what he
by
Allison Ramirez
Fashion
Miami Native's Sustainable Style Hits The Oscar Red Carpet
We hate to brag (over and over and over!) but we just can’t help it. Miami produces some pretty great talent. From our all-star basketball team, to our
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
Here's A Good Reason To Send An iPad Across The World
President's Day is around the corner and we're feeling patriotic. Now, we know Miamians are guilty of overindulging in almost every aspect of our lives
by
Allison Ramirez
Politics
Smell Like Spring: 5 Fresh Floral Scents
Spring has sprung a little early this year, and we’re not complaining. As warmer weather begins to tip toe in, so do longer beach days, darker tans,
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
Instant Gratification: Overnight Your Fave Miami Munchies
It’s tough to leave the sunny city you were born and raised in, because how will you get your cafesito fix in, say, Wyoming?! Well, it no longer matters
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
Hot New Opening: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Is Ridiculous!
People come from all over the world to spend big bucks at all the designer stores located inside Bal Harbour Shops. So, it’s strange to think that an
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
Get Your Caffeine Kick At This New Midtown Cafe
We’ve been seeing an influx of independent coffee joints opening up lately. And you know what? We're into it. And you can now add the just-opened
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
2 Years After The Earthquake: An Art Show Made From The Debris
On the two-year anniversary of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, something positive is rising from the rubble: Global Caribbean III:
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
A New Spot For Comfort Food That's Just As Cozy As It Is Delicious
We have more restaurant news for you, because we know how much you love a new grub joint. Blue Collar, a cozy comfort food spot located on a storefront
by
Allison Ramirez
Styling Tips
Fine-Tune Your Vintage-Shopping Strategy With These Pro Tips
15 years ago, Patti Stoecker, owner of Posh Vintage, started tie-dyeing '40s slips in her kitchen. Since then, her collection has grown quite a bit and
by
Allison Ramirez
Stores
Serendipity Opens In Miami — With Boozy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate!
We blame that damn movie Serendipity for our unhealthy attachment to the namesake ice cream parlor. Since we first saw it, every trip to New York has
by
Allison Ramirez
Politics
The Webster’s Milan Vukmirovic Juggles Yet Another Job: Designer
If you’re a man or woman of the world, you’ve probably heard of Milan Vukmirovic. And if you haven’t… that will all change soon, because this
by
Allison Ramirez
Politics
It’s Official! Dior Homme Is Coming To The Design District — Perm...
Get ready, boys. The fourth freestanding Dior Homme store is coming to the U.S. — and guess where it's landing? Yep, the Design District. With shops
by
Allison Ramirez
Politics
These Nike Lebron James Sneaks Feel Kinda Like Art
These days, it seems like Lebron James is well on his way to conquering the world — well, at least Miami. He’s taken the Heat by storm as one of
by
Allison Ramirez
Living
Mmm...Make Your First Meal In 2012 Icebox's New French Toast
Every New Year’s Eve you party like it’s 1999, and every New Year’s Day you pay for it in the form of pounding headaches. And since most of our
by
Allison Ramirez
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted