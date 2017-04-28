Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alison Leiby
Politics
So You Think You Can Govern
: The 100th Day Reunion Special
Alison Leiby
Apr 28, 2017
News
So You Think You Can Govern:
You Can't Bully A Bully
Alison Leiby
Apr 21, 2017
Politics
So You Think You Can Govern:
Old Spicey's At It Again
Alison Leiby
Apr 14, 2017
Politics
So You Think You Can Govern:
Goin' Nuclear
This week saw so many eliminations you’d think it was the premiere of a new season of The Bachelor. Sadly, instead of a boring yet objectively
by
Alison Leiby
US News
So You Think You Can Govern
: Woman Up
Switching sides, snooping, and a lot of talk about private dinners — this week’s events in the U.S. government could easily double as the summary of a
by
Alison Leiby
News
So You Think You Can Govern:
Women Are So Demanding (Of ...
It seems this week that the Trump administration has started melting down faster than a Bachelor contestant who had too many vodka sodas before a rose
by
Alison Leiby
News
So You Think You Can Govern:
Microwaves, Tax Leaks & A M...
This week the White House saw a game of tax return telephone that would rival any drug use rumors being spread on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
by
Alison Leiby
News
So You Think You Can Govern:
Does Apple Care Cover Birth...
The race for America’s Next Top Jerk continues to get tighter after this week in Washington. And if politicians are going to continue acting like
by
Alison Leiby
Work & Money
So You Think You Can Govern
: Search & Recuse
This week on television we saw tons of lies, hypocrisy, and new clothes — and that doesn’t even include what went down on Real Housewives of Beverly
by
Alison Leiby
US News
So You Think You Can Govern
: The Trump Administration Is...
What happens when people stop being polite, and start turning on each other about 30 days into a new presidential administration? Well, we’re starting
by
Alison Leiby
US News
So You Think You Can Govern
: Recapping Politics Like It’...
Well, our government is really starting to feel like a Real Housewives franchise, complete with the lying, manipulation, and aggressive bronzer
by
Alison Leiby
Celebrity Style
I Love My…Printed Silk Blouses
Divya and Alison are the funny ladies and avid online designer discount shoppers behind Heavy Browsing. They take fashion (and cheese and whiskey) very
by
Divya Jayachandran
Entertainment
Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda: We Correct 5 Regrettable Fashion Faux Pas
We all have regrets. Seriously, don’t even get us started on our silver eyeliner phase or the leftover Thai food we ate this morning. However, right
by
Divya Jayachandran
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted