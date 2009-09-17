Skip navigation!
Alexandra Andrade
The Roitfelds & Armani Hit the West Village For A Pretty People-Packed Art Night
Sep 17, 2009
United Bamboo Piles On the Shine & Sophistication For Spring
Sep 14, 2009
Jenni Kayne Serves Up Even More Effortless Chic For Spring
Sep 10, 2009
Style Stars—Red Carpet Or After-hours, These Girls Make Dre...
Like you, we take our sartorial inspirations pretty seriously. So, when it came to choosing our latest celebrity style stars, we paid close attention to
3 NOT-So-Standard Laptop Cases To Tote Your Comp In Style
With summer come vacations, and with vacations come traveling and lugging your belongings to and fro. Wherever you're going this season, we can only guess
Need It Now: Hand-Crafted Beaded Jewelry by Brokenfab
It's no secret that we've had a bit of a crush on all things beaded this summer: A bit hippie, very whimsical, and colorful enough for outdoor concert
6 Perfectly Peppy Peplumed Frocks For Summer
What's better than a perfect little party dress? Why, a perfect little peplum dress, of course! We've rounded up our favorite strapless (and one short
Cheap Thrill! Classic Khaki Shorts Fit For a Tropical Getaway
We've been on a bit of a safari kick lately, what with the coming release of Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are and resort collections echoing
Resort's Minty Fresh New Hue: Spearmint
They say the grass is always greener on the other side, but luckily for us, resort collections on our patch of the turf are looking awfully bright all of
Chadwick Tyler Revisits The Power Of The Grrrrl for
Dazed & C...
We'd like to think this latest editorial from Dazed & Confused would do Kathleen Hanna proud. Our sneak peek at the July issue features an editorial
Exclusive!
Dazed & Confused
's Latest Glam-Punk Spread Ha...
Enlarge Image Just when we thought we had tired of seeing the spiked, studded trend along comes July's issue of Dazed & Confused to make us think twice.
Trend Alert: Perky Little Tulip Skirts Blossom For Spring
We had no idea when we offered a tulip skirt as an inexpensive alternative to a Louis Vuitton number, that pretty soon they'd be sprouting up all over the
Ali Michael Stars in
Nomenus Quarterly's
Suspensful, Nai...
Is that Matthew Barney under that neon crinoline hat supine in a dingy bathtub? Why, no, it's just Ali Michael sporting some fairly wet Hussein Chalayan.
Like, Check Out Our Totally Rad Valley Girl Round Up, Okay?
Rumor has it that '80s movie Valley Girl is set to be remade into an on-screen musical. Though we're not sure how we feel about this breaking news, it did
Yet Another Aussie Label Sends Us Chasing After the Gold Coast
It's no secret that we've had a little fetish for all that grows down under (sorry, couldn't resist) lately, and now here comes yet another Aussie label
Cheap Thrill! A Sexy Cut-Out Bikini With An Even More Appealing P...
When HervÃ© LÃ©ger sent out an army of tanned, leggy beauties out on the spring '09 runway in slashed, cut-out, and body-hugging bikinis as tight as
Kick Back With Our Must-Buy List of Summer Issues
For June, we've done the usual newsstand stalking so you don't have to, and sifted out the glossiest of the fashion goods...our preferred publications we
Fannypacks For Everywhere But Your Derrière!
Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your taste for old-school trend comebacks), we're seeing a renewed love for the fannypack. But unlike jean
Jessica Joffe's Encore Performance for Katy Rodriguez
You already knew that flame-haired media fave Jessica Joffe has what it takes to drop trow in front of the camera, but here's Take 2 of Joffe as
Unearthen Jewelry Splits Time With A New Line of Quartz-Adorned W...
We've always loved Unearthen's exotic, hidden-treasure-like crystals encased in a fired bullet casing. And now L.A-based designer Gia Bahm is introducing
Save Fashion Week 2 Kicks Off With Brand-New Steals From Rag & Bo...
If the weather's been getting you down and you've been silently repeating "TGIF" to yourself, we've got exciting news for you. Not only does today bring
From Cher to Shalom: We Track 30+ Freaky Fun Years of Bob Mackie'...
On Monday night's Met ball, all eyes were on Shalom Harlow as she stepped onto the red carpet swathed in ruffles of black fabric that threatened even to
It's National No Diet Day! 8 Dresses To Hide the Heft
In honor of today's international holiday, No Diet Day, we've decided to round up some of our favorite unrestricting dresses—some might call them
Open Casting Call! Madewell Wants
You
To Be Their Next S...
In case you missed the recent ANTM auditions, here's your chance to head over to another open casting. Madewell, J.Crew's offshoot brand that's already
Illustrator Danny Roberts Pens a Kooky Cartoon Tee
Danny Roberts, the man behind the expansive portraits of "It" bloggers, has come out with a t-shirt collaboration as pretty as his paintings. The artist
Guys Get Perfect Fall Pieces Thanks To Hyden Yoo
Boys everywhere must have been thanking their lucky stars when young designer Hyden Yoo left behind a career in consulting to pursue fashion. This fall,
Bijules' Latest Shiny Collection Rocks Our Socks Off
Our eyes are naturally attracted to shiny, pretty things. So when we took a gander at jewelry designer Jules Kim's latest collection for her line Bijules,
14 Trench Coats To Keep You Dry This Wet and Rainy Weekend
Sure enough, as soon as we get a little taste of summer, the storm clouds roll around to put a damper on our outdoor festivities. But who's to say we
Supreme Makes Shoes For the Everydude With New In-House Collection
We always know when Supreme skate shop is debuting a collaboration thanks to the mile-long lines we sometimes spot on Lafayette. And after seeing their
Carin Wester Sharpens Up and Looks Smart For Fall
If you haven't heard of Swedish up-and-comer Carin Wester, listen up. Her playful spring collection may have caught our eye, but it was her fall '09
