Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alex Brannian at Bernstein & Andriulli
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person
Amy Roberts
Nov 28, 2016
Makeup
5 Throwback Costumes That Will Give You Major Nostalgia
Maria Del Russo
Oct 4, 2016
Styling Tips
The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Hemming Your Jeans
Allison Daniels
Jul 31, 2016
30-Day Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Counteract All Your Sitting
Chances are, you’re reading this at a desk or on your phone. Your shoulders are hunched forward, aren’t they? Your lower back is probably also curved
by
Amy Roberts
Styling Tips
The Cool-Girl Denim DIY You Haven't Tried
We all have that trusty pair of jeans — they've been with us through haircuts, relationships, and apartments. And, like all good things, they get
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
This Jacket Cost HOW Much?
When it comes to seasons, we'll admit we play favorites. The second the thermometer hit 40, we stuffed our puffer in a deep, dark corner of our closet
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
The Subtle Way To Make Your Cutoffs Stand Out
It was a long, cold winter, but — hallelujah — the time has finally come to break out the tank tops and short shorts. Looking at our love-worn
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
The Coolest Way To Customize Your Jeans
Whatever the denim trend of the moment is, we're bound to have a pair — or three. Problem is, so does everyone else. But, instead of looking like
by
Allison Daniels
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted