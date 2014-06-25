Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Akilah Hughes
Entertainment
Finally! A Vid That Points Out Things
Men
Should Never Wear
Akilah Hughes
Jun 25, 2014
Movies
The Most Important Rule In Soccer, Explained (In Time For The World Cup!)
Akilah Hughes
Jun 13, 2014
Entertainment
This Is How Feminists Watch Commercials — Are You Guilty?
Akilah Hughes
Jun 6, 2014
Entertainment
What It's
Really
Like To Straighten Naturally Curly Hair
In Lady Gaga’s song, “I Like it Rough," she talks about, well, how rough she likes it. She gives a number of similes for the experience of loving her
by
Akilah Hughes
Entertainment
Are You Textually Frustrated? You're Not Alone
It's not hard to imagine a world without texting. When I was rocking braces and butterfly clips in the early aughts, texting was a brand-new concept.
by
Akilah Hughes
Hair
Akilah Hughes Gets A Weave, Internet Weighs In
I went natural four-and-a-half years ago. For those unfamiliar, going natural is the process of returning your hair to its natural state. Gone were the
by
Akilah Hughes
Entertainment
Akilah Hughes
Finally
Tackles An Age-Old Question
Akilah Hughes — the twenty-something blogger behind It's Akilah, Obviously! — has pretty much won the Internet. When she's not studying improv at UCB,
by
Akilah Hughes
Entertainment
Is This How You Spend Your Friday Nights?
Akilah Hughes — the twenty-something blogger behind It's Akilah, Obviously! — has pretty much won the Internet. When she's not studying improv at UCB,
by
Akilah Hughes
Fashion
A Definitive, Totally Serious Guide To Walking In Heels
Akilah Hughes — the twenty-something blogger behind It's Akilah, Obviously! — has pretty much won the Internet. When she's not studying improv at UCB,
by
Akilah Hughes
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted