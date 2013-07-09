Skip navigation!
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
Iced Coffee 101: Where To Get Your Cold Caffeine Fix, Stat!
Adele Chapin
Jul 9, 2013
Street Style
6 So-Chic Scooter Owners Show Us How They Ride In Style
Adele Chapin
Jun 27, 2013
Washington DC
D.C.'s Rising Stars: 30 Under 30
Holly E. Thomas
Jun 21, 2013
Food & Drinks
3 Fun & Fizzy Drinks To Make At Home, Straight From Estadio's Bar...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 30. Now that you're a clever and creative adult, you know your way around a simple syrup and some
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
How To Make Cherry Blossoms More Grown-Up? Just Add Booze
Think the Tidal Basin is the only place you can experience the Cherry Blossom Festival this spring? Try grabbing a bar stool instead. As part of the
by
Adele Chapin
Entertainment
Local Legends: The NoVa Native Who Rules The Indie Rock Scene
There’s no mistaking a Thao Nguyen track: The singer-songwriter has a sound like none other, a laid-back rasp floating above instrumentation that's
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
Roll Up: The Ultimate Guide To Sushi In The DMV
UPDATE: This story was originally published on February 20. Sure, a container of supermarket sushi can do in a pinch — mainly when you're glued to your
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
Found! The Perfect V-Day Plans, No Matter Your Relationship Status
Yet another Valentine's Day is approaching, and, confession time: We haven't really celebrated it since those boxes of mini cards in elementary school.
by
Adele Chapin
System Reboot
No More Excuses: 6 Fitness Pros On How To Actually Get Fit In 2013
UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 3. Get in shape. It's the most obvious of New Year's resolutions, and those three little words
by
Adele Chapin
Styling Tips
Let's Dance! 3 So-Fun Dance Parties & The Perfect Outfit For Each
Okay, call us whiny, but it takes a lot of effort to go out on the town in the winter. It's cold outside, and the couch looks so irresistibly cozy. But
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
16 Delicious Brunch Spots That'll Make Your Weekend Amazing
UPDATE: It's time to start warming up for holiday feasting, so where better to do so than brunch? This story was originally published on November 16. Do
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
The Field Guide To Union Market: When, Where, & What To Eat
Made the trip to Union Market yet? The gleaming, reincarnated, indoor food market off of Florida Avenue NE is a veritable playground for, well, anyone
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
7 Amazing Comfort-Food Dishes To Try Tonight — Guaranteed Delicious
Feeling a little...blah? Maybe you had a rotten, no-good, I-suck-at-life day. Or, maybe you're just bummed out by freezing temperatures and the sudden
by
Adele Chapin
Home
Never Found A Craigslist Treasure? This Pro Picker Can Help
We've all seen home tours online and in glossies where people show off impossibly stylish furniture bought off Craigslist for next to nothing. "Oh, this
by
Adele Chapin
Entertainment
Meet A Hometown Musical Muse Who's Hitting It Big
We love it when local D.C. gals make it big — even if they have to move to Omaha to do it. That's exactly what songstress Laura Burhenn did, making
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
20 Must-Visit Coffee Shops That Serve Up Anything But Regular Joe
It's no secret that a great coffee shop is an urban necessity — it's that magic element that can make your 'hood feel like home, make your workday go by
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
6 D.C. Dating Coaches Help You Find Your Soulmate — No, Really!
UPDATE: This story was originally published on August 24. If there's one thing we know about dating in D.C., it's this: It ain't easy. Even though we've
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
13 Delightfully Boozy Treats To Try Now, From Sno-Cones To Shakes
UPDATE: Turn your evening dessert into something a little more exciting — it is Sunday Funday, after all. This story was originally published on July
by
Adele Chapin
Home
Miss School Supplies? Get Your Fix With These Chic & Smart Office...
Every year around the end of August, we find ourselves drifting toward the school supplies aisle. Even though we've been out of the classroom for (ahem)
by
Adele Chapin
Washington DC
District Decor: The Ultimate Guide To The DMV's Best Home Shops
There are some home-decor shops that are so awesome, the first thought that pops into your mind when you walk in the door is "I wish I lived here!". After
by
Adele Chapin
