Is Artificial Intelligence Really Racist? It’s Time To Confront Our Biggest AI Fears

SB: I don't think we're hopeless. So on one hand, there are the exciting aspects of the technology, the creative aspects. For example, what an indie filmmaker could do now to compete against a big studio with some of these AI tools. That's the cool, fun way of looking at it. But in terms of impersonating people and doing things without their consent, that’s absolutely alarming and outraged and terrifying. But there's a lot of things we can do. And the only thing that keeps me somewhat optimistic is that we haven't done anything yet. We’re in this nightmare scenario which is awful and we shouldn't be here, but we actually haven't done anything about it. And there are a lot of things that we can do. So let's hope that this inspires action. Let's hope that it doesn't always have to take the most famous pop star in the world or a president before people act. It's scary because we don't have to end up in these dire situations. And democracy shouldn't feel like it's on the line every seven days because we're not doing anything. There's a lot that we can do to combat deep fakes. On the one hand, for example, you could put a ban on non consensual, deep fake intimate images across the board. So there's a consistent legal protocol as to what can and can't be created. Also, we might need to start rethinking the digital infrastructure that our entire world operates. Does it make sense that people get to be entirely anonymous on social media, and kind of can run around and mask under these identities and cause a lot of harm? If you went into a restaurant, you don't have to go in with a nametag but if you went in and started harassing people, there's a pathway to accountability. On these social media sites where most of this harm gets shared and distributed, we could make some changes. We could put in pathways to accountability to disincentivize people from sharing this type of content as well.