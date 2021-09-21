I Found The Perfect Flannel Shacket For Under $40 On Amazon

A month ago, I didn’t know what a shacket was — though, as it turns out, Refinery29 had diligently reported on the shirt-jacket hybrid back in 2016. (Hi, Old Millennial here.) This year, shackets (specifically of the flannel and corduroy variety) have taken off in a huge way for these summer-to-fall transition weeks. Street-style celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have also cozied up to the trend, committing to the overly baggy look by going extra wide and long in their respective shackets. Peep around at your favorite fashion retailers and chances are that you’ll find a weighty shirt-jacket hybrid on those racks, too. Eager to find out what the deal was with this intentionally boxy and oversized outerwear (and skeptical that it could actually be flattering on), I settled on a very popular flannel Amazon shacket. With a palatable under-$40 price, noteworthy 4.4-out-of-5-star hype, and over 800 detailed reviews (pictures included), the Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket has all the makings of a next-big viral Amazon buy. Read on to discover how what many reviewers call "The Perfect Shacket" looked, felt, and fit IRL.
This is the perfect shacket! It's beautiful, comfy and cozy.
Amazon REviewer
It's oversized but flattering, the colors are great, and it's soft with pockets!
Amazon Reviewer
Because a lot of brands on Amazon have funky sizing charts, I went with a Large on this one to be safe (my usual jacket size is medium) in Khaki, which seemed like the most neutral color option. As it turns out you should just stick to your usual size in this style. My shacket was pretty baggy on my 5’3” frame. Not a real dealbreaker, since this is meant to be baggy, but the sleeves were long. In NYC where I live, it hasn’t gotten chilly enough for thick layers yet, so while I’ve only been wearing T-shirts with the shacket, I can confidently say that the torso is roomy enough for a hoodie or sweater, no problem. In terms of oversizedness, the shacket fits similarly to a lived-in barn coat or chore jacket, but this flannel style is slouchier and less structured. I imagine it’d be a great travel jacket because it’s so easily crushable and packable, as it barely requires maintenance.
I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it, so that's when you know a product is a winner.
Amazon Reviewer
When the package arrived, I was pleasantly surprised by the very soft hand feel of the outer flannel. Even after a spin in the wash and dryer, it’s still cozy to the touch. The inside, however, is totally unlined so it feels a little itchy against my skin — it’s not bad, but I wouldn’t recommend wearing this shacket solo. (Many of the reviewers have advised wearing a long-sleeve shirt if your arms are sensitive.) There are two chest pockets with button closures, two hand pockets by the waist, and metal buttons down the front (similar to the buttons you’d find on a jean jacket). To me, the pockets are essential to what makes a shacket a shacket. Without the pockets, this would just be a thick flannel shirt.
Perfect for changing seasons. Comfortable and fun to wear. I find myself wearing this constantly.
Amazon reviewer
So, now that I’ve worn this out in public, would I say this shacket is flattering? Not really. But, I think “shapeless” is precisely the point of the shacket — it’s got that low-fuss, carefree look that’s part of the overall Y2K trend that’s going on. If you’re wearing a baby tee with low-rise jeans, you’re gonna love this slacker-y, throw-on plaid jacket to pull the whole ensemble together. Because I am in my mid-30s and grew up on Clueless, I personally can’t stop hearing Amber saying “She could be a farmer in those clothes!” ringing in my ears whenever I put this shacket on. But, hey, the 1995 aesthetic is what’s in right now. And, people seem to love the throwback vibe because I get tons of compliments whenever I wear this shacket out. Plus, there are truly only a few lightweight jackets that are perfectly suitable for these awkward, in-between-seasons phases, and this under-$40 flannel shacket is one of them.
I personally can’t stop hearing Amber saying “She could be a farmer in those clothes!” ringing in my ears whenever I put this shacket on.
Jinnie Lee, Fashion Writer
As of this week in NYC, the daytime hours can still get sweaty, but the evenings have started to cool off considerably. The shacket is fab for those 70-degree temperatures — I can throw this on over a T-shirt and shorts for a casual night out. Because it is meant to look slouchy, it contrasts especially well with cropped and tighter-fitting tops (or a bodycon dress) if you’re leaning towards a cuter, flirtier outfit. I’m more of a relaxed-fit gal in general, so I tend to go unabashedly baggy-on-baggy on top, but with shorts and clogs to keep me from looking lost under layers of fabric. The plaid print can be overpowering so I find myself going basic everywhere else — plain black or white T-shirt, classic blue jeans, and simple shoes. (I’ve also attached my own pins and brooches to the collar to personalize my shacket.) And, once it starts getting colder, I see myself wearing it with a turtleneck tucked into high-waisted jeans, or with a denim jumper or overalls. That's a lot of options for a humble, $40 flannel jacket/shirt hybrid!
There are few lightweight jackets perfectly suited for these awkward, in-between seasons and this under-$40 flannel shacket is one of them.
Jinnie Lee, Fashion Writer
