I Found The Perfect Flannel Shacket For Under $40 On Amazon

As of this week in NYC, the daytime hours can still get sweaty, but the evenings have started to cool off considerably. The shacket is fab for those 70-degree temperatures — I can throw this on over a T-shirt and shorts for a casual night out. Because it is meant to look slouchy, it contrasts especially well with cropped and tighter-fitting tops (or a bodycon dress) if you’re leaning towards a cuter, flirtier outfit. I’m more of a relaxed-fit gal in general, so I tend to go unabashedly baggy-on-baggy on top, but with shorts and clogs to keep me from looking lost under layers of fabric. The plaid print can be overpowering so I find myself going basic everywhere else — plain black or white T-shirt, classic blue jeans, and simple shoes. (I’ve also attached my own pins and brooches to the collar to personalize my shacket.) And, once it starts getting colder, I see myself wearing it with a turtleneck tucked into high-waisted jeans, or with a denim jumper or overalls. That's a lot of options for a humble, $40 flannel jacket/shirt hybrid!