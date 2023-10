October signifies two important fashion events: Halloween and Homecoming season. When it comes to HBCU Homecomings , the vibe is energetic, like a family reunion that entails reconnecting with your friends and former classmates for main events such as tailgates, step shows, football games, and so much more. The weekend is a full celebration of tradition and Black culture that students and alumni look forward to every year. Sure, it’s about community, but it’s also about the LOOKS! You can’t reconnect with all your faves without a good ‘fit, right? The one thing we know for sure about HBCU Homecoming events is that the looks will be unique and elevated to the max. This is the time for attendees to really show out from head-to-toe, paying homage to the history and culture of their schools. The fashion-forward styles you can probably expect to see at HBCUs around the country will feature an array of outfits, including everything traditional sorority and fraternity attire emblazoned with Greek letters, trendy casual and streetwear looks, and custom-made outfits that display school colors and logos.