Welcome to Fashionably Black!, a style and culture guide for Black people highlighting the cultural moments, pioneers, and conversations we’ve always been a part of! Putting a magnifying glass to style & self-expression, Fashionably Black! explores the many ways we are the history, we are the fashion, and will ALWAYS be. We're not trending, we're true. This edition is all about HBCU Homecoming style!
October signifies two important fashion events: Halloween and Homecoming season. When it comes to HBCU Homecomings, the vibe is energetic, like a family reunion that entails reconnecting with your friends and former classmates for main events such as tailgates, step shows, football games, and so much more. The weekend is a full celebration of tradition and Black culture that students and alumni look forward to every year. Sure, it’s about community, but it’s also about the LOOKS! You can’t reconnect with all your faves without a good ‘fit, right? The one thing we know for sure about HBCU Homecoming events is that the looks will be unique and elevated to the max. This is the time for attendees to really show out from head-to-toe, paying homage to the history and culture of their schools. The fashion-forward styles you can probably expect to see at HBCUs around the country will feature an array of outfits, including everything traditional sorority and fraternity attire emblazoned with Greek letters, trendy casual and streetwear looks, and custom-made outfits that display school colors and logos.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A great way to find inspiration before popping out on campus looking your best is by using Pinterest. From August to October, Pinterest shared that over 138,000 HBCU Homecoming-related searches were made on the platform. Specifically, “HBCU Homecoming Outfits” was the biggest search term. For a second year in a row, Pinterest tapped 10 fashion creators to create homecoming outfits for some fresh inspiration.
Unbothered has also partnered with Pinterest to create a board drop featuring photos of our community showing off their own homecoming style, reflective of the dynamic spirit of homecoming and celebrating the roots of HBCUs and each individual’s personal style. Below are four options to help you get started on creating your dope outfit for your return to campus.
Embrace School Spirit With Street Style School Merch
It’s a no-brainer that one of your homecoming outfits will include your school’s merch. A windbreaker or full tracksuit repping your school is a dope way to incorporate a street-style flare. Plus, you can always wear it even after the festivities are over.
Pull Out Your Fave Two-Piece Outfit
Don’t put your summer items away so fast! Bring your favorite two-piece sets to pair with your statement kicks for the tailgates. With an easy co-ord set, you won’t have to think too much about your ‘fit except for one thing: the accessories!
Get Versatile With Wide Leg Trousers
These bottoms are trendy and loose and will provide you with so much comfort throughout the day. You can get really fun with them by wearing a pair in your school colors or opting for a denim pair. Either way, you’ll look absolutely fly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Stay Warm — And Fly! — With A Cropped Jacket
As the evening sets in, it’s essential to have a jacket. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated option for your going-out attire, grab a cropped blazer or jacket to elevate your look and keep you warm.