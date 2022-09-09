Remi Bader’s New Revolve Launch Is Here — Why The TikTok Star Is Excited About It

What is it like looking back and seeing what you’ve accomplished since that first Revolve video?

“It's been a really exciting process working with them, and I've been very honest with my feedback and how I feel. At first, we actually were only going to a size 3X, and we got a lot of feedback when we announced — from people that wished it was more extended. So we were able to go up to a 4X. We also got feedback about the size chart right before it launched, and we were able to change that before it came out. I've been really taking a lot of what my followers want to Revolve, and I am very happy that they’re actually making those changes.