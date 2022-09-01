Kylie Jenner Says Her New Lip Gloss Gives “Tingle And Plump”

Lip stuff is all the rage right now. Glosses, stains, tints, liners, overnight plumping masks, there are so many options, but as a longtime authority in the category of lip enhancements, Kylie Jenner offered her insight into what makes the perfect plump and glossy lip.
At a recent Los Angeles press event for Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner chatted with R29 about her signature feature. Find our conversation with the beauty entrepreneur below, and if you're so inclined, shop Jenner's brand-new $17 Plumping Gloss that comes in five colors (plus a clear) and has taken her years to get right. If the TikTok influencers at the launch event are any indication, this tube is about to be all over your For You.
Refinery29: What is your signature technique for lip-gloss application?
Kylie Jenner: I love gloss because you can wear it by itself, or pair it with a matte lip. [My preferred method is] probably a dark liner and a matte lip underneath a gloss.
R29: Everyone knows you for your full lips, why did it take you so long to launch a plumping lip gloss?
KJ: I think it just takes a while to create products in general. It was also perfect to collab with Ulta Beauty and have this product.
R29: What were the biggest challenges?
KJ: Probably to get the right amount of tingle and plump. Also, the colors. But it was fun.
