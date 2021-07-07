Jelly Sandals Are Back, According To The Crocs x Benefit Cosmetics New Collab

Kids of the ‘90s rejoice! Jelly sandals are back. Or at least, that’s the memo coming from Crocs’ new collab with Benefit Cosmetics.
The collaboration — dropping July 13 — features two new pink styles from the brands, including a clog and slide. In true Benefit Cosmetics fashion, the brand gave Crocs’ signature styles a joyful look with jelly-like texture and pink glitter. The duo is also dropping new Jibbitz™ charms to adorn the new styles, including a Benefit-branded compact case (with a real mirror!), a “Laughter Is The Best Cosmetic” (Benefit’s motto since 1976) trinket, and red-hued lips.
While the early 2000s are a big trend right now, the ‘90s comeback is still not over, with jelly sandals becoming one of the staple shoes of the summer. Brands like Gucci, Off-White, and Steve Madden have brought out jelly platforms in bold and pastel hues recently, while celebrities like Blake Lively have been giving the kid-approved style an elegant twist.
With this collab, Crocs is continuing a streak of major partnerships with celebs and brands, including Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Diplo, Balenciaga, and Atmos Pink, making the classic clog one of the defining pieces of the past year. Amid the pandemic, “ugly” shoes have become a staple of streetwear and athleisure, with Crocs, Tevas, and Birkenstocks dominating the trend.
Retailing between $49.99 and $69.99, Crocs x Benefit Cosmetics collab will be available exclusively on Crocs.com on July 13.