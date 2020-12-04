For Bath & Body Works loyalists and candle hoarders, today is your Super Bowl. That's right, the annual Bath & Body Works Candle Day has arrived, and this year the blockbuster event is bigger and better than ever.
Today, Friday, December 4th, every single jumbo 3-wick candle available online at Bath & Body Works.com has been marked down to just $9.95 — which is the lowest price tag you'll see in a calendar year and a full 60% off, saving you almost $15 per jar. So, it goes without saying that today is the most opportune time to stock up.
Important note before you start anxiously clicking to add candles to your virtual cart: You must use the promo code 'Candle' at checkout to receive the 60%-off savings, and there's a limit of 18 candles per single order. If you're looking to fill an entire hallway closet with scented candles, you're going to need to enlist a friend, mom, or brother to help you.
Better still, this year's Candle Day becomes Candle Weekend, including a never-before-seen sale extension into Saturday and Sunday. While the current online offer is exclusive to Friday, if you miss it or would simply prefer to shop for your candles in person (please just do so safely and with a mask), the offer extends in stores through Sunday, December 6th, with many retail locations opening early to accommodate the demand — because as we well know, Candle-Day hype is very real.
