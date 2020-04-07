View this post on Instagram
In this period of fear & isolation, No Borders wants to find a more intimate and personal way to shed light on the various ways in which people all around the world are being affected by the lockdowns and the virus. Yes, we should stay united during a time like this, be kind to one another, help one another. But this pandemic is not affecting everyone in the same way. Some countries are lacking the ability to save & protect their people from this crisis, some governments haven’t even recognized the pandemic, some are risking their lives working in hospitals, some are stranded in foreign countries, unable to get home, and others are producing art to cope with the consequences of these trying times. Thus, we’ve created #NBglobaldiaries. @nobordersshop is sharing global stories to get a glimpse into the lives of those under lockdown, as a way of truly understanding the seriousness of our current situation. In times like these, we need to remember to have empathy and stay informed - the best way to do this is to share personal experiences, grasping the diverse ways in which this virus is affecting our communities, including those that don’t have the luxury of being or staying home. Our aim is to depict the reality of the situation through these personalized stories, showing how everyone is affected differently, regardless of the fact that we’re all in this together. No Borders hopes these stories will bring us all closer together. Stay tuned for #NBglobaldiaries, feel free to reach out to us if you have stories to share. We’ll be sharing them on @nobordersshop 💛 Illustration by @angelina_bambina_dsgn
