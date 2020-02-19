How Sarah Hyland Found Self-Love In Skin Care

When you’re going through a point in your life that you have no control over, it’s human nature to find comfort in something that does feel within your grasp. For Sarah Hyland, who’s battled chronic pain and countless surgeries over the years due to endometriosis and kidney dysplasia, that “something” has been skin care.
“Skin care is something that I can control, whereas other things in my life health-wise, I have not been able to control,” the Modern Family star told Refinery29 in a phone interview. “Skin care is really important to me.” That deep-rooted relationship to her routine makes Hyland's latest project, a collaboration with No B.S. Skin Care, all the more meaningful. Plus, she says, “No B.S. doesn't have the chemicals that you find in some other skin-care brands. Being a two-time kidney transplant recipient, you want to treat your body as well as you can.”
While Hyland's approach to skin care inspired her to name the kit the Self-Care Regimen, her career inspired the exact products chosen. The actress says that wearing heavy makeup on set for hours upon hours has taken a toll on her skin, so she wanted to create a set that does it all: cleans, brightens, and hydrates. As such, the four-product lineup consists of the brand's Foaming Cleanser, Purifying Facial Toner, Vitamin C + E Serum, and Day + Night Hyaluronic Cream.
Customers will be getting more than just a full skin-care routine with each purchase — they'll also be giving back. With each sale, 50% of the profits go to SHE RECOVERS, an "international movement" that provides resources for women who are recovering from addiction and abuse situations. The philanthropic aspect was important for Hyland, who has opened up about her past experiences with sexual assault and domestic violence: In 2018, she posted an emotional tweet sharing that she was sexually assaulted in high school, and in 2016, she spoke out about overcoming an abusive relationship after a judge granted Hyland a three-year restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop.
"The fact that [SHE RECOVERS] works with women who come from abusive situations is really important to me," Hyland says. "A lot of people like to think that once you're out of an abusive situation, it ends there, but it doesn't. The emotional trauma and scars on the soul stay there, and they impact you for the rest of your life if you don't get help." She points to her own experience with PTSD as a prime example. "I still find myself being like, 'Oh, why did I just explode out of nowhere?' I realize it's tied to certain things, and it's an endless battle of correcting yourself and having self-love," she says. "Self-care is an extension of self-love."
As she continues to devote herself to self-love, Hyland also has her mind on the love around her, like her upcoming wedding to Bachelorette alum Wells Adams — for which she says skin care plays a significant role. "Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life and one of the most photographed days of your life," says Hyland, who says she's been layering on the Hyaluronic Cream ahead of the big day. "You just want to feel beautiful and confident going into that" — a mindset she's happy to share with this latest collaboration.
