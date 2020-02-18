58 Ways London’s Street Stylers Dress For The Rain

London Fashion Week fall '20 is well under way, with stellar shows from some of the city's most exciting and innovative designers. From Shrimps, which returned to the schedule with a royal family-inspired show, to queen-of-color Roksanda, whose show drew an A-list front row, via Molly Goddard, who brought teen spirit and tulle, it's been a thrilling season so far.
With sustainability being the central topic of conversation in fashion right now (and rightly so) and the coronavirus outbreak stopping emerging talent like ASAI from showing on schedule (the Fashion East graduate's factory was forcibly shut down by the Chinese government), it's a strange time for the British fashion industry.
One thing, however, that London Fashion Week is always able to do is remind us of the joy and creativity of personal style. Ahead, see how influencers, editors, and showgoers clashed prints, remixed color combos, and gave us unexpected but totally brilliant get-ups. Here's the best street style from fall '20.