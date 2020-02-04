Rowena Chiu, Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant & Accuser, Is A Guest At The State Of The Union

Another important element of BE HEARD is that it would ban companies from making workers sign mandatory arbitration clauses when they’re hired and certain types of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). In her piece for the NYT, Chiu described the harrowing experience of being pressured into signing an NDA and being kept in an office overnight "with the barest minimum of food and drink" for the negotiations. The NDA kept her "from speaking to family and friends, and made it extremely difficult to work with a therapist or a lawyer, or to aid a criminal investigation. Chillingly, it also required us to identify anyone we had already spoken to." In going public, she basically broke her NDA. Weinstein, who claimed they had a consensual “six-month physical relationship,” has threatened to sue her for this.