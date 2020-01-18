Women Are Marching Under An Unexpected Form Of Oppression: Censorship By The National Archives

Hey, National Archives, blur this:#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/nzfGp79euO— Andrea Wolfson (@andrea_wolfson) January 18, 2020
If the National Archives wants to blur Women’s March images critical of Trump, let me make it clear:— Josephine (@steelsnowflake1) January 18, 2020
1. This was my sign.
2. It was specifically directed at Trump’s pussy grabbing; and
3. I plan to live a long time to remind everyone of it#NationalArchives #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/hL2EK9SdFs
This is intensely distressing to me.— Tiffany Bond (I) 🎱🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) January 18, 2020
It is not the job of the National Archives to alter our history and make it less "political".
Our history *is* political. https://t.co/IfyQlCz5US
Say WHAT?— Women's March (@womensmarch) January 18, 2020
We cannot afford to protect the very man who pushes women of color, femmes, indigenous women and so many more to the margins of history.
We march tomorrow to preserve the history of the many, not just the elite few. #WomensMarch2020 https://t.co/KwscxXHOIX