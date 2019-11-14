If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might seem like they're a ways away. But some brands have already started to roll out their holiday deals for early-bird shoppers. That includes popular DNA testing kits, including options by 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and National Geographic.
These kits do more than just reveal your long lost ancestry — they can also give with significant insights into your health by providing information on how certain genes can influence your chances of developing issues like lactose intolerance or even Alzheimer's.
If you're interested in digging deeper into your genes or know someone who is, you'll want to jump on these bargains ASAP — they might just be gone by the time Black Friday arrives.
