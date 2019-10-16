Noah Centineo Just Shaved His Head — & Fans Are Reeling

You might want to sit down, because the internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo — also known as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky from To All The Boy I’ve Loved Before — got a haircut... and we don't mean a fresh trim or a slightly more cropped style than his usual floppy bangs.
No, this week, the 23-year-old actor went out and shaved his entire head — and understandably, his millions of internet S.O.s are reeling from the absence of the fluffy, unkempt boyish curls we loved before. The news hit Instagram earlier today when Centineo posted a selfie to his Story, showing off his shaved head while holding a to-go coffee cup next to his face (as if we could be distracted).
Centineo further perplexed fans by proceeding to post a video of himself featuring his face and buzzcut for a single second, before the camera flipped to a cat drinking from the faucet of a kitchen sink filled with dirty red-wine glasses. Below is a well-timed screenshot (before the cat content).
Twitter was not amused, with hoards of fans vocalizing their distress. "Why would @noahcent cut his hair it’s already been a hard week," wrote one follower alongside a crying emoji. Another posted in all caps: "Noah Centineo buzzed his hair...I'm not okay."
"Shocked" and "confused" is the general consensus, but some came to Centineo's defense. "Everyone doesn't love you like i do," one tweeted. "Lol come here with that short hair boo." Proof that true fans will continue to love him clean-cut... or at least will fake it until his hair grows back.
