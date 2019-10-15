Here’s How To Watch Tonight’s Fourth Democratic Presidential Debate

Tonight marks the fourth of twelve Democratic primary debates, six of which will take place in 2019. This debate will feature twelve candidates, making it the biggest presidential primary debate in history. To qualify for this debate, candidates needed to receive $130,000 unique donations with a minimum of 400 unique donors from at least 20 different states, as well as registering at least 2 percent support in qualifying polls over the summer. The candidates that made the cut for tonights debate are Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker, former Representative Beto O'Rourke, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former housing secretary Julián Castro, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer. The debate will be moderated by Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and Marc Lacey.
Advertisement
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
The debate will take place tonight, October 15, at 8 p.m. EST in Westerville, Ohio, at Otterbein University. It is scheduled to run until 11 p.m.
Can I watch the Democratic debate on TV? What channel?
Yes, the debate will be co-hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be aired on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
The debate will be available on the CNNgo app as well as various streaming services (YouTube TV, Sling, etc). You can also stream the debate online on CNN.com and NYtimes.com.
What happens after this debate?
There will be two more debates in 2019, followed by six more in 2020. The next debate will be co-hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC and will take place in Georgia on November 20.
Advertisement