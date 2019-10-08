Story from Book Club

Our Favorite Books Of October 2019

Elena Nicolaou
Do you hear that? That’s the sound of the stack of books on your night-stand getting bigger. Make room, because Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, out October 8, is nearly 500 pages — and a must-buy. 
October’s new releases are conversation starters. After reading Ninth House, I desperately want to discuss where people came down on Darlington, a dashing Yale student with secrets. The premise of Adrienne Brodeur’s memoir, Wild Game, out October 15, is so scintillating I passed it on the moment I finished reading it. Ali Wong’s fantastic and hilarious book, Dear Girls, is full of handed-down advice to her daughters — and to readers. 
From timely crime thrillers to royal romances, here are our favorite books out this month. 

