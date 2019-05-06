Was Harry In The Delivery Room When Meghan Gave Birth?

Prince Harry has been consistently supportive of Meghan Markle throughout their relationship. That’s why outlets have long been speculating he would likely be by her side during their first child’s birth. Well, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just delivered their royal baby boy on May 6, and, it's been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry was present for his first child's delivery. Although details of his role during the birth haven’t been officially confirmed, Prince Harry said it was his “first birth” when he spoke to the media.
"I haven’t been in many births, this is definitely my first birth!” he said, according to CNN. “But it was amazing, absolutely incredible, and as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon."
Prince Harry also noted how in awe he was of women for what they go through when they give birth.
"I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said, according to CNN. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody."
But Prince Harry’s presence in the delivery room wasn’t a given, and it certainly wasn’t a tradition. Time Magazine reported that fathers being in the room for royal birth has been left to personal preference. Prince Philip, for example, was playing squash when Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948. Meanwhile, Prince Charles was by Princess Diana’s side when she gave birth to both Prince Harry and Prince William, Entertainment Tonight reported.
As more details of his role in the birth emerge, we'll be waiting to see how involved he was as Markle gave birth to their bundle of joy.
