The axis of Gemini-Sagittarius helps us focus on both the big picture (Sag) and the details (Gemini). As this full moon is tied up with the karmic nodes of fate (if you don’t know the nodes, they're responsible for our eclipses), you may find yourself asking about the big picture and whether or not the details support your direction. Be honest while you're assessing. The point is to keep you on track as you work toward your destiny. We have a lovely grand trine between Venus, Neptune, and Jupiter that will soften the blows of reality, while also inviting us to take extra care of ourselves. If you've been having a hard time putting thoughts into words, Mercury in Gemini will lend a hand with communications so that you can express what you want to do next. Let's go!